Istanbul mayor considers culture a locomotive in his re-election campaign





Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, widely seen as a future challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, is betting that his administration's cultural investments will help secure his re-election in the March vote. A new high-profile show from Tate Modern, staged in a 19th-century military factory restored by Mamolus' cultural heritage department, illustrates the importance the historic institution has placed on such initiatives. The dynamic eye: beyond operational and kinetic art (until May 19), comprising 95 works from the London Museums collection, is the largest international art exhibition ever organized by a Turkish municipality. I opened this test exhibition and in three days it recorded the third highest number of visitors. [of a Modern art show] in Europe. This is an important indicator of the commitment of our 16 million residents, Mamolu told reporters at the ArtIstanbul Feshane Hall, which opened in June 2023. I believe that Istanbul will not give up not an administration that… protects, develops and improves its environment and history. Hard battle Yet Mamolu faces an uphill battle to retain control of Europe's largest city after the opposition's defeat in last year's parliamentary and presidential elections. A rare coalition of leftists, nationalists, religious parties and Kurds who came together to defeat the ruling party has broken up. Small parties plan to present their own candidates; They are unlikely to win, but they could curb participation in the mamolu. Istanbul will not abandon an administration that protects, develops and improves its environment and history Ekrem Mamolu The Turkish president has selected his party's candidate for mayor of Istanbul. mamolu also accused Erdoan of politicizing the justice system, including a ruling in late 2022 that resulted in a political ban for insulting election officials he appeals. It is not known whether a decision will be made before the municipal elections in March. Since the ouster of Erdoan's party in 2019, mamolu has rehabilitated several of the city's 35,000 registered heritage sites, restoring Byzantine-era city walls, an Ottoman fortress and a gas plant that now serves museum. The city plans to transform a shipyard on the Golden Horn into a contemporary art museum early this year. Saving the treasures of Istanbul About 1% of the $7 billion municipal budget was set aside for cultural projects, according to a source familiar with the matter. mamolu said his efforts to save Istanbul's treasures were at the heart of his campaign. Protecting the cultural heritage produced by this city over thousands of years is the main vision I can propose. I will never give up on this and I will never see it as a locomotive force to continue on this path,” he said. More than 10,000 people visited The dynamic eye the first weekend after opening on January 23. The extensive exhibition, curated by Tate Modern's Valentina Ravaglia, includes works by Alexander Calder, Frank Stella and other pioneers of optical art who emerged in the mid-20th century. For Tate Modern, working with a local government that develops art and culture paves the way for future collaborations, says Neil McConnon, director of international partnerships. We were not only impressed but inspired by the vision unfolded across the city in a short time. “It’s a vision that we wanted to support,” McConnon said at the show’s Jan. 22 premiere. We fully understood that this is a nascent organization, but we wanted to be a part of it from the start, immersed in the ideas and development and hopefully the future of the work being done.

