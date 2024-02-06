King Charles Cancer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes British monarch a speedy recovery





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished King Charles a speedy recovery and good health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch was battling cancer. “I join the people of India in wishing a speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Alongside Prime Minister Modi, many others wanted King Charles reinstated. This is a really kind and thoughtful sentiment, showing our solidarity with the people of India and the royal family during this difficult time,” one user posted on X. Sending best wishes from India for the speedy recovery and good health of His Majesty King Charles III. May he regain strength and well-being soon,” posted another. We wish His Majesty King Charles III a speedy and complete recovery. May health and strength be with him during this time!” wrote one user. We join our Honorable Prime Minister of India in wishing a speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III,” said another. Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra had earlier wished for the recovery of King Charles. To His Majesty King Charles III On behalf of all members of the Indian Council of your Sustainable Markets Initiative, I extend our sincerest wishes for a speedy and full recovery,” Mahindra wrote. You have shown great courage, patience and fortitude throughout your life. These qualities will enable you to quickly overcome the current challenge,” he added. Not everyone is impressed Not everyone was impressed with Prime Minister Modi calling King Charles His Majesty”. The colonial mentality se bahar aao Modi ji (get out of the colonial mentality, Modiji)… Just call him Charles III… Enough,” wrote one user on the micro-blogging platform. What does India have to do with the King of England? » said another. decolonization is the need of the hour for Bharat to achieve its past glory. He may be Your Majesty but to me he is only Charles III. So just call him Charles III… Enough!” another user wrote. Stage alert!

