Jokowis aid overspending, alleged bias ahead of election creates discontent in Indonesian cabinet: sources

JAKARTA (The Straits Times/ANN): Several Indonesian ministers are unhappy with President Joko Widodos' excessive spending on welfare and apparent bias ahead of the Feb 14 election, but are likely to stay in their posts to maintain stability government, sources told The Straits. Times.

One of those cabinet members is Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who had privately expressed his displeasure to Ms Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairwoman of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), two people said under condition of anonymity.

They revealed that Ms Megawati had advised Dr Sri Mulyani and other disgruntled ministers against resigning before the end of their terms in October, citing the need to maintain national stability.

Dr Sri Mulyani, a 61-year-old veteran technocrat, appears concerned about the impact of welfare spending on her qualifications and reputation. In the front page of the Tempo newspaper on January 31, she was described as conspiring to recklessly use state coffers for political purposes.

The government has stepped up the distribution of cash and rice parcels since November 2023. In 2022, 460.6 billion rupees (S$39.4 million) was earmarked for social assistance, up from 496.8 billion of rupees in 2024.

The sources said other ministers affiliated with the PDI-P have also considered resigning, due to the way Mr Widodo appears to be showing bias towards pairing his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's running mate during the next elections.

The Cabinet is made up of executives or professionals affiliated with political parties and non-partisan technocrats, sometimes also close to certain political parties.

Of the 34 Cabinet ministers, six are from the PDI-P and several others are close to the party president, including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Dr. Sri Mulyani. The two ministers have had occasional talks with Ms Megawati and maintain good relations with her.

Some PDI-P ministers consulted Ms Megawati following strained relations between the ruling party and Mr Widodo, whom they accuse of violating democratic norms and using his institutional privileges to favor the Prabowo-Gibran ticket in the three-way race.

There were reports that supporters of PDI-P presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowos were overpowered by security officers at rallies and had their posters removed by security officers.

The third presidential candidate, Mr. Anies Baswedan, faced an unexpected region-wide power outage as he prepared to hold a rally in Madura, East Java.

He continued the event and the power supply returned to normal afterward. Mr. Anies' campaign team criticized the PLN public service for its lack of professionalism. PLN declined to comment when contacted by ST.

The president's alleged bias has already prompted Mahfud MD, Mr Ganjar's vice-presidential partner, to announce his resignation as chief security minister on January 31.

One of the sources told ST that Ms Megawati fully understands that if ministers resign as a group, it would fuel instability, which would, in turn, hurt those on the lowest incomes the most.

Mr Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Atma Jaya Catholic University, told ST: Welfare has been used as a political tool in past campaigns in Indonesia and elsewhere. This is not the first time, but the scale of the increase (in social assistance) this time exceeded all previous ones.

The aid even exceeded the amount given during Covid-19, when we needed it most, he added.

Earlier, a cash aid of Rs 200,000 called El Niño Mitigation Fund was distributed.

The President also personally distributed 10kg packets of rice to residents of a village in Salatiga, Central Java.

This social assistance would have a positive effect on Mr. Widodos's popularity rating, which would in turn increase the chances of the presidential candidate he favors, Mr. Yoes said.

Recipients were also told that it was presidential aid, when in reality it was government aid, Yoes added, stressing that the funds used obviously came from government coffers. State and not an individual.

A senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Dr Sri Mulyani also disagreed with the redirection of funds allocated for another purpose to social assistance.

Dr. Sri Mulyani served as Minister of Finance between 2005 and 2010, during the tenure of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. She then served as managing director of the World Bank for six years until 2016 in Washington before returning to Indonesia, where she was appointed finance minister by Mr Widodo.

Under his leadership, the ministry launched efficiency measures that made it possible to spend and grow the economy more equitably. -The time of the straits/ANN