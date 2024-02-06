Beijing refuses to admit that its economy is broken





The Chinese economy is struggling to regain its post-pandemic momentum.

Stock markets have collapsed from their 2021 highs, highlighting a loss of investor confidence.

But Beijing has not admitted that its economy is in trouble, which could prevent it from solving structural problems, says the Rhodium Group.



The Chinese economy can be difficult to read. While stock markets have collapsed, with losses widening early this week to some $7 trillion from their 2021 highs, the economic statistics are not all uniformly gloomy. Last year, China, the world's second-largest economy, recorded GDP growth of 5.2%. In the meantime, economic data has been mixed until 2024, confusing observers. Researchers based in New York Rhodium Groupan independent research firm, denounced this discrepancy in a report published Monday. “In the second half of 2023, the gap between China's impressive official data and visibly disappointing consumer demand, unresolved local government debt problems and an unprecedented decline in foreign direct investment was glaring,” wrote Daniel H. Rosen and Rachel Lietzow, partners and research analysts, respectively, at the research firm. Rosen, who leads the Rhodium Group's work on China, served as a senior adviser for international economic policy at the White House National Economic Council and National Security Council from 2000 to 2001. Despite this, Beijing has not really addressed its core problems and has instead taken other steps, such as courting foreign investment and threatening those who criticize its ailing economy. In other words, “policymakers have done virtually nothing to address the real structural problems,” Rosen and Lietzow write in their report. This is partly because Beijing has not admitted that its economy is in trouble. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on New Year's Eve that the country's economy was “more resilient and dynamic than before”, while acknowledging that some businesses were going through a “difficult period”. Rhodium Group researchers aren't entirely sure about the rosy narrative of China's economy, calling it a “politicized picture of economic activity.” After all, China's economy has struggled to regain traction after a brief post-pandemic surge, which disappointed investors. “In the first quarter of 2023, a recovery was expected, but doubts emerged in the second quarter. By the second half, confidence had completely collapsed,” write the Rhodium Group researchers. Even though Beijing claimed that China had exceeded its GDP growth target of 5%, authorities were still engaged in “an ongoing battle to deploy extraordinary support measures,” Rhodium writes. “As 2024 rolls around, new emergency measures to support stock markets are added to the mix, a further sign that all is not well,” they added. Ultimately, China's official statistics failed to “acknowledge the reality” of a loss of market confidence and economic turmoil, they write. And even if a recovery is possible this year, it's only because the housing market has collapsed. “This recovery will be real, but cyclical and transitory,” they write. “Long-term stability will still require urgent market reforms, and the current danger will be that the recovery will make the pain associated with real reforms harder to justify.”

