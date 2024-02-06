Zayed Prize makes NU and Muhammadiyah proud: President





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity awarded to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah was a matter of pride not only for the two largest Islamic organizations but also for Indonesians, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . “The awarding of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity brings extraordinary pride not only to NU and Muhammadiyah but also to all the Indonesian people,” President Jokowi said on Tuesday, as evidenced in a video on the vice-president's YouTube account. President of the Republic of Indonesia. At the award ceremony, President Jokowi delivered his speech via video recording in the presence of the recipients of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday evening, time local. The President also congratulated the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the extraordinary progress and innovation made by the UAE, which has become a symbol of improvement in the region and in the world. In his speech, President Jokowi also expressed gratitude for the awards given to two leading Islamic organizations in Indonesia, NU and Muhammadiyah. “Moreover, this award is the first given to organizations in the Asian region. This makes us, the Indonesian people, very proud,” President Jokowi said. Related news: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque symbolizes RI-UAE friendship: Widodo At the first awards ceremony in 2019, President Jokowi also spoke about the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity after the meeting between Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi. This historic meeting is seen as further motivation and inspiration for the Indonesian people to always uphold human values ​​and maintain tolerance and harmony to build a fairer, more prosperous and more peaceful world. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin was also present to witness the presentation of the 2024 Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity to NU and Muhammadiyah. When the award was presented, NU was represented by Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Council (PBNU) General Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf, while Muhammadiyah was represented by Muhammadiyah General Chairman Haedar Nashir. The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity is an independent international prize awarded annually to honor every individual and institution, regardless of their origins and origins. This award is given to those who work selflessly and tirelessly to realize the eternal values ​​of solidarity, integrity, justice and optimism and to create a life of harmony and peace. Related News: Indonesia-UAE Relations Thrive Thanks to Jokowi: Ambassador Translator: Mentari Dwi Gayati, Katriana

