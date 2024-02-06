Trump paid $20,000 to rent factory for fake auto worker union event: file





Perhaps hoping to rival the praise President Joe Biden received for his solidarity with striking UAW members, Donald Trump held a rally with fake auto workers union members, only to be denounced when local journalists spoke to non-union attendees. or not even auto workers. Rachel Maddow reports new campaign finance documents that show Trump paid $20,000 to the non-union auto parts factory he used to host the event. 6, 2024

