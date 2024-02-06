Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons threatened with violence if they visit father in prison





Imran Khan's children have received threats over their safety if they travel to Pakistan to meet their father in prison, a source close to the former Pakistani prime minister's family has told The Independent.

Last week, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption. This comes just a day after another special court found Pakistan's former leader guilty of leaking state secrets and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. Finally, on Saturday, a court ruled that his marriage had been celebrated illegally and gave him and Bibi a new sentence of seven years.

Pakistan goes to the polls this Thursday and the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the hastily handed down convictions are a brazen attempt to discredit it on trumped-up charges as Khan continues to topping favorable polls despite being imprisoned for the past six months and banned from holding political office.

But the repression Khan faces also extends far beyond the political realm. The source close to the family said the former prime minister's two sons, Suleman Khan, 27, and Qasim Khan, 25, who both live in the United Kingdom, had received threats of violence.

Meanwhile, relatives in Pakistan have also been jailed or faced criminal cases of their own, the source said. His nephew has been held in a military prison for six months and no one knows it. [his] where they were, they said. Her sister has a pending case for cybercrime and intimidation; Some family members fled abroad before no-fly restrictions were applied to the rest.

Even poor domestic workers were imprisoned, they add. The driver and the cook have been in prison since May on terrorism charges.

Speaking to The Independent in an interview in July last year before his arrest, Khan, 71, described what he said were brutal police tactics during raids on his home and that of other party members, claiming that they are vandalizing the house, that they are looting. whatever they can find. He thought at the time that the tactic was to shock and frighten people.

He also mentioned that the family cook who had been with us for 30 years had been arrested by the police and thrown into a small cell. Right now he is fighting for his life, Khan said at the time.

They beat him and took him away, put him in jail and asked him: What does Imran eat? Khan spoke about the incident in a separate interview, adding that the dictatorship of Pakistan's last military leader, Pervez Musharraf, was liberal about what is happening. 1707232327.

Lahore police previously claimed to have recovered weapons, including rifles, Kalashnikovs and Molotov cocktails, during the raid on Khan's home on March 18, 2023. They did not directly respond to allegations of brutality during the raid.

The last time Khan's sons visited him was in November 2022, after the PTI leader was shot dead during a rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan. Following this apparent assassination attempt, he and his sons were provided additional security by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police.

What is happening now in Pakistan is undemocratic and deeply unfair, the source said.

Zulfi Bukhari, one of Khan's closest aides, told The Independent last week that there is one law for Imran Khan and another for everyone else. Whatever the outcome, the election will not be fair.

Thursday's elections pit Khan's PTI against Pakistan's two historic parties, the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People's Party. Analysts expect a PML(N) victory that would install Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for a record fourth term, after the PTI was stripped of the right to campaign under its cricket bat election symbol and forced to support a slate of independents instead.

Acting Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday urged young people to go to the polls amid widespread reports of disillusionment with the state of Pakistani politics.

