Accompanied by Iriana, Jokowi visited North Sumatra
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo made a working visit (kunker) to North Sumatra on Tuesday (6/2/2024).
As reported in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State and First Lady and their limited entourage took off on the Indonesian Presidential Aircraft-1 from the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Indonesia. East Jakarta, around 5:10 p.m. WIB.
President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana arrived at Kualanamu International Airport, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra at around 7:15 p.m. WIB, Tuesday evening.
Appearing to greet the arrival of the President and Ms. Iriana, namely acting. North Sumatra Governor Hassanudin and his wife Major General Pangdam I/Bukit Barisan TNI Mochammad Hasan and his wife North Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Agung Setya Imam Efendi and his wife, and Danlanud Soewondo Colonel Pnb. Ucok Enrico Hutadjulu.
President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana will spend the night in Medan and continue their working visit tomorrow, Wednesday (7/2/2024).
Report of Tribunnews.comPresident Jokowi will carry out a number of activities during his visit to North Sumatra this time.
On Wednesday, the president would inaugurate the fifty toll. Besides the inauguration of the toll gate, President Jokowi will also distribute PNM Mekaar assistance to Field 50 Batubara to 4,500 residents.
After distributing the basic necessities, Jokowi would go to the Pane Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Tebingtinggi town.
|
