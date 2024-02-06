



China's economic powers are competing for more financial resources to fuel their development, hoping to take advantage of President Xi Jinping's intention to make the country a financial superpower. Five of China's ten largest provincial economies, including Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, have outlined their vision for flexing their financial muscles. Plans include introducing more financial institutions to finance local construction efforts while adding value to the wider financial ecosystem, for example through more services and support diversified, according to official government documents. For example, authorities in Jiangsu in eastern China have pledged to facilitate the flow of capital into the real economy, which they say would help resolve local debt risks and also respond to the reasonable financing needs of public and private real estate companies.

The central province of Henan, known for its local iPhone assembly factories and as the country's breadbasket, is also seeking to attract foreign financial institutions to provide additional financing for the local manufacturing industry. China's high-tech boom faces extraordinary pressures as 2023 output stagnates The southwestern province of Sichuan has also pledged to become a financial epicenter in the region, with the sector's value added accounting for a larger share of provincial gross domestic product (GDP) at 7.3 % by 2025, compared to 6.9% in 2020. These five provinces, which account for more than a third of China's total economic output, have been tasked with shouldering a greater share of the country's economic recovery. Financial resources remain vital for China's investment-led growth, despite Beijing's efforts in recent years to shift the economic engine toward consumption and technological innovation. Local authorities are particularly keen to obtain construction funds, either from banks or central government coffers, as their tax and land revenues have fallen. The economy of Guangdong, the southern manufacturing and technology hub that accounts for about a tenth of the country's GDP, grew 4.8 percent last year, weighing on the national average of 5.2 percent. And aggregate provincial financing, China's measure of financing the real economy, totaled 3.14 trillion yuan ($326.7 billion) last year, or 8.8 percent of the national total. The province has been overtaken by eastern China's Zhejiang in terms of social financing and GDP growth. Zhejiang's total capital was 3.73 trillion yuan, including bank loans, stock financing, bond proceeds and government bonds, and its GDP grew by 6 percent last year. At the same time, the rush to secure financial resources has raised analysts' fears that such local initiatives could jeopardize Beijing's campaign to reduce financial risks, as local governments' real estate and debt crises continue to pose a challenge. disproportionate threats to the financial system. If they focus only on the number of financial institutions, they could develop large but inefficient financial systems. Peng Peng, Guangdong Reform Society As local governments aspire to transform themselves into financial powerhouses, they should prioritize controlling financial risks rather than just chasing transaction volumes and deposits, said Peng Peng, executive chairman of the Reform Society from Guangdong. If they only focus on the number of financial institutions, without considering the conditions mentioned, they could develop large but inefficient financial systems, Peng added. At a high-level meeting last month, President Xi outlined his goal of making China a financial superpower with a financing model distinct from Western models, as it focuses on financial support for the real economy . Peng said the aforementioned five provinces already have large manufacturing industries and need financing to facilitate their industrial transformations and upgrades. US, EU electric vehicle restrictions could put brakes on China's recovery plans However, as these five countries have different industrial strengths, they should avoid copying the model when implementing their financing targets, he added. Beijing is widely expected to ease monetary policy to provide a solid foundation for China's economic recovery this year, after the country's banks, largely controlled by the central government, extended a record 22.75 trillion yuan of new loans last year. Domestic investment banks and securities firms widely expect bank lending to be between 4.5 trillion and 4.7 trillion yuan last month, which would be the second-highest monthly figure on record , after the extension of 4.9 trillion yuan in January 2023. Financial authorities are expected to announce higher local bond quotas for this year, which would provide another critically important source of funding for local construction.

