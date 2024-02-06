Politics
Are India's corruption police targeting critics of Narendra Modis?
Tthe Application Department was once a sleepy corner of India's finance ministry. Mandated to investigate money laundering and exchange rate violations, it rarely made headlines under the previous government, a coalition led by the Congress party, which governed from 2004 to 2014. Its record in Money laundering, a major problem in India, has been particularly poor this decade. : he only carried out 112 searches and failed to obtain any convictions.
Under Narendra Modi, the ED (as it is called) has become one of the most feared agencies in India. Since he became prime minister in 2014, the country has carried out more than 3,000 money laundering operations and recorded 54 convictions. Most controversial, particularly in the run-up to a general election due in May, is that he has targeted dozens of opposition politicians, including at least five party leaders, while largely avoiding his own party's bigwigs Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata (BJP).January 31 ED police arrested Hemant Soren, chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, on suspicion of money laundering. Mr. Soren, who denies any wrongdoing, leads one of 27 political parties in the main opposition alliance.
Opposition leaders characterized EDs activities as a malicious effort by Mr. Modi to stifle dissent and engineer his re-election. Mr. Sorens was the first arrest of a sitting chief minister in Indian history (although he had technically resigned hours earlier). He is also the first leader of the anti-BJP alliance was stopped. He may not be the last. The same day, the ED issued a fifth summons to a more powerful opposition leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who is Delhi's chief minister and heads the Aam Aadmi Party. He is wanted for questioning in another money laundering case. Mr. Kejriwal, whose deputy is already in jail awaiting trial in the case, has denied any wrongdoing and refused to comply.
THE EDTargets also include high-ranking figures in Congress, the BJPthe main national rival. Among them are Sonia Gandhi, former party leader, and her son Rahul. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after Mr. Sorens' arrest, Mr. Gandhi said that the ED and other investigative agencies were used to eliminate opposition. THE BJP, himself steeped in corruption, is waging a campaign to destroy democracy in his obsession with power, he said.
In response, the BJP claims to fight against corruption that has become endemic under Congress. BJP officials also accuse Congress of using state agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to harass his opponents when he was in power. Corruption is in their nature, Amit Shah, the bjp Minister of the Interior, declared in December after tax raids against a Congress Deputy discovered 2 billion rupees ($24 million) in cash . Now I understand why a campaign was waged against MP Modi that agencies are being misused.
Anti-corruption activists agree that corruption was rife during Congress rule. They also agree that Congress has sometimes abused investigative agencies, but nothing compared to the degree seen under Mr. Modi. Under the previous government, the proportion of prosecutions against politicians targeting the opposition was 54% for the ED and 60% for CBI, according to a survey conducted by Indian Express newspaper. During Mr. Modi's first eight years in power, that figure rose to 95 percent for both agencies, the report said.
Indian corruption investigators have targeted some BJP figures over the last decade, but no party leader, cabinet member or chief minister. Notably, they also dropped or eased investigations into several opposition politicians after they defected from the party. BJP. As for Mr. Modis claiming to have reduced corruption overall, activists and academics say low-level corruption has declined, largely thanks to new digital payments and IDENTIFIER systems that allow direct welfare payments, thereby eliminating officials who grab the money. But activists fear there are new opportunities for large-scale corruption as the BJP government has invested money in infrastructure, sometimes through well-connected companies.
He also obstructed adequate oversight by haranguing the increasingly uptight Indian media andNGOs, who have also been the subject of more investigations for corruption and taxes. In a recent annual survey by Transparency International, a global corruption watchdog, India fell eight places, now ranking 93 out of 180 countries. Its score on a scale of 0 (very corrupt) to 100 (very clean) dropped from one to 39.
This change is too small to determine whether the country has become more or less corrupt, the watchdog said. But he noted a further shrinking of civic space as the general election approaches.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2024/02/05/are-indias-corruption-police-targeting-narendra-modis-critics
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Are India's corruption police targeting critics of Narendra Modis?
- Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey prepare for Essence Black Women in Hollywood
- We are committed to making Kaduna a hub of innovation – Secretary
- Nikki Haley jokes about Biden and Trump's age on 'SNL' appearance
- Can AI continue this legacy of fashion designers?
- Tarot Card Readings: Daily Tarot Prediction for February 6, 2024 | Astrology
- Rising female table tennis player Sanya is keen to improve her skills
- Wall Street advances as bond market calms 102.3 KRMG
- Google announces government hackers targeted iPhone owners with zero-day attack
- In China, Xi Jinping's financial superpower ambitions spur rush for local resources
- Accompanied by Iriana, Jokowi visited North Sumatra
- UK weather: Snow risks travel disruption as temperatures drop | uk weather