Are India's corruption police targeting critics of Narendra Modis?

T the Application Department was once a sleepy corner of India's finance ministry. Mandated to investigate money laundering and exchange rate violations, it rarely made headlines under the previous government, a coalition led by the Congress party, which governed from 2004 to 2014. Its record in Money laundering, a major problem in India, has been particularly poor this decade. : he only carried out 112 searches and failed to obtain any convictions.

Under Narendra Modi, the ED (as it is called) has become one of the most feared agencies in India. Since he became prime minister in 2014, the country has carried out more than 3,000 money laundering operations and recorded 54 convictions. Most controversial, particularly in the run-up to a general election due in May, is that he has targeted dozens of opposition politicians, including at least five party leaders, while largely avoiding his own party's bigwigs Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata ( BJP ).January 31 ED police arrested Hemant Soren, chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, on suspicion of money laundering. Mr. Soren, who denies any wrongdoing, leads one of 27 political parties in the main opposition alliance.

Opposition leaders characterized ED s activities as a malicious effort by Mr. Modi to stifle dissent and engineer his re-election. Mr. Sorens was the first arrest of a sitting chief minister in Indian history (although he had technically resigned hours earlier). He is also the first leader of the anti -BJP alliance was stopped. He may not be the last. The same day, the ED issued a fifth summons to a more powerful opposition leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who is Delhi's chief minister and heads the Aam Aadmi Party. He is wanted for questioning in another money laundering case. Mr. Kejriwal, whose deputy is already in jail awaiting trial in the case, has denied any wrongdoing and refused to comply.

THE ED Targets also include high-ranking figures in Congress, the BJP the main national rival. Among them are Sonia Gandhi, former party leader, and her son Rahul. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after Mr. Sorens' arrest, Mr. Gandhi said that the ED and other investigative agencies were used to eliminate opposition. THE BJP, himself steeped in corruption, is waging a campaign to destroy democracy in his obsession with power, he said.

In response, the BJP claims to fight against corruption that has become endemic under Congress. BJP officials also accuse Congress of using state agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ), to harass his opponents when he was in power. Corruption is in their nature, Amit Shah, the bjp Minister of the Interior, declared in December after tax raids against a Congress Deputy discovered 2 billion rupees ($24 million) in cash . Now I understand why a campaign was waged against MP Modi that agencies are being misused.

Anti-corruption activists agree that corruption was rife during Congress rule. They also agree that Congress has sometimes abused investigative agencies, but nothing compared to the degree seen under Mr. Modi. Under the previous government, the proportion of prosecutions against politicians targeting the opposition was 54% for the ED and 60% for CBI, according to a survey conducted by Indian Express newspaper. During Mr. Modi's first eight years in power, that figure rose to 95 percent for both agencies, the report said.

Indian corruption investigators have targeted some BJP figures over the last decade, but no party leader, cabinet member or chief minister. Notably, they also dropped or eased investigations into several opposition politicians after they defected from the party. BJP. As for Mr. Modis claiming to have reduced corruption overall, activists and academics say low-level corruption has declined, largely thanks to new digital payments and IDENTIFIER systems that allow direct welfare payments, thereby eliminating officials who grab the money. But activists fear there are new opportunities for large-scale corruption as the BJP government has invested money in infrastructure, sometimes through well-connected companies.

He also obstructed adequate oversight by haranguing the increasingly uptight Indian media and NGO s, who have also been the subject of more investigations for corruption and taxes. In a recent annual survey by Transparency International, a global corruption watchdog, India fell eight places, now ranking 93 out of 180 countries. Its score on a scale of 0 (very corrupt) to 100 (very clean) dropped from one to 39.

This change is too small to determine whether the country has become more or less corrupt, the watchdog said. But he noted a further shrinking of civic space as the general election approaches.