Can Imran Khan be hanged? What the law says about the Pakistan Army





Jailed leader Imran Khan's PTI party faces tough challenge

New Delhi: Elections in Pakistan will be held on Thursday. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is serving a 34-year prison sentence in separate cases, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, face a difficult task just days before the polls. Here is a 10-point cheat sheet for this great story

Imran Khan faces around 150 cases. The most serious is a case filed in May 2023, in which he could face the death penalty if convicted. After Imran Khan's arrest in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case in May 2023, his supporters vandalized and burned government buildings.

The PTI members also attacked Pakistan Army bases in different areas as well as the headquarters in Rawalpindi. In the May 9 violence case, more than 100 people, including Imran Khan, have been charged and charged under terrorism laws.

This was seen as a case of war against Pakistan. Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act contains provisions that anyone who takes up arms against Pakistan and attacks the Pakistan Army or security forces can be sentenced to death.

The May 9 case is pending before a military court. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan currently prohibits the military court from delivering its verdict. Just as Imran Khan opened a front against the Pakistani army, he was considered the mastermind of the May 9 violence.

Eyewitnesses have made statements against Imran Khan, holding him responsible for inciting violence. Imran Khan calls the allegations against him baseless. He calls the May 9 violence a conspiracy to defame the PTI.

Imran Khan claims the plot was discussed as part of a deal in London between Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani army. He claimed that the Pakistani army had made a deal to bring Nawaz Sharif to power.

Imran Khan's party symbol, the cricket bat, was torn down because the party's internal elections were not held on time. The government took over the PTI headquarters.

Imran Khan himself was declared ineligible. But he says his popularity with his supporters remains intact and his party will come to power.

With Imran Khan in jail and his party banned from running as a bloc, the field is open for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win the most seats and grant a fourth term as prime minister to its founder, Nawaz Sharif.

Candidates loyal to the PTI could still play a decisive role, as could Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), but a generally lackluster election campaign, as well as voter apathy, suggests low turnout on Thursday.

Post a comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/explained-can-imran-khan-be-hanged-what-pakistan-army-law-says-5005788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos