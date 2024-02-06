Chinese message problem in PNG





Last month, China signed a major agreement with Papua New Guinea, a downstream processing agreement to manufacture products using locally sourced nickel and cobalt. With this agreement, China shows that it is ready to help PNG industrialize. And this is exactly the kind of development that PNG Prime Minister James Marape pursued during his tenure. slogan making the country the richest black Christian nation. Marape also told the Lowy Institute in December that he did not want to be on the receiving end of handouts and subsidies forever and wanted to see PNG develop project after project after project. THE Protocol of agreement signed between Ramu NiCo Management Limited (Ramu NiCo) and Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited on January 9 highlights strengthening PNG-China relations. This follows Marapes' state visit to Beijing in October last year, where he sought insurance by Chinese President Xi Jinping to help PNG continue its industrialization and modernization. PNG and China are also seeking a free trade deal. As competition between major Pacific powers intensifies, Marape promised neutrality. He has strengthened his security ties with traditional powers, including signing a defense cooperation agreement with the United States in May and a security agreement with Australia in December, which he will present to Parliament this week Australian. It also emerged that PNG and China are in first stage of negotiations on police assistance. At the same time, PNG is working to attract more Chinese investment and boost its exports. China is already PNG's largest trading partner, but there is potential for further growth. University students, at least, appear more concerned about the risks associated with a closer relationship between PNG and China, such as debts, transparency, environmental pollution and over-exploration of local mineral resources. With this in mind, Marape inaugurated the PNG-Asia Investment Conference in Hong Kong, en route to Beijing in October. He Underlines the need to engage Chinese and Asian investors to help deliver the government's strategy to engage in downstream processing. Ramu NiCo has a history spanning more than a decade as a Chinese-funded and majority-owned project and, from the perspective of PNG leaders and senior officials, it has provided employment opportunities, funded landowner businesses, established sustainable projects in landowner communities, and contributed to revenue streams. . Hence the demand for support for downstream processing in the country. But the PNG public might think differently. In 2023, we surveyed 114 current and former students studying international relations at Divine Word University in the Madang province of PNG, where the Ramu NiCo project is located, to investigate students' perceptions of responsibilities Ramu NiCo corporate social policies. Nearly 70% of respondents said they support the government's efforts to develop close relations with China. But they expressed distrust of Ramu NiCo's corporate social responsibility initiatives to meet the needs of local communities, offering an average rating of 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 10 (1: not satisfied with the all, 10: very satisfied). This is despite periodically publishing a hard copy newsletter and sharing information about its operations in mainstream media outlets, briefly documenting the company's efforts over the past decade to aid the country's development. More than two-thirds of respondents said they did not welcome more Chinese investment in the mining sector. But when asked if they would welcome more Australian investment in PNG's mining sector, half of them said yes. This reflects a divergence of perceptions. A similar number said in retrospect that they felt Ramu NiCo's approval was a mistake. The results also seem to be consistent with first survey research showing lukewarm local support for Chinese investment, with discouraging results for Beijing. Compared to PNG government leaders, university students appear at least more focused on the risks of a closer PNG-China relationship, such as debts, transparency, environmental pollution and over-exploration of local mining resources. It presents an example of contrasting views between Pacific elites and other sections of the local community. It also suggests that China needs to pay more attention to opinions outside the government, which could affect the implementation and image of the projects it funds. extending far beyond Ramu Nico.

