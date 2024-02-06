Politics
India to see $67 billion investment in next five to six years in energy sector: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India Energy Week 2024 on February 6, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is working on developing environment-friendly energy sources to improve its energy mix. He was delivering the inaugural address of the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW) in the presence of an Indian and global audience.
IEW 2024 will be held from February 6 to 9 in Goa. It is India's largest and unique energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain and is expected to serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition.
Read also | Fired up and plugged in, driving India's energy security and decarbonization this decade
Mr. Modi said that with India poised to become the world's third largest economy, the energy sector would play a crucial role in India's growth.
He said India's energy demand would double by 2045; keeping this in mind, the country has started working towards developing affordable and sustainable energy.
Highlighting the need for affordable fuel, Modi said despite adverse global factors, India was one of the few countries where petrol prices had come down and 100 per cent coverage had was achieved through the electrification of millions of homes.
India is not only meeting its needs, it is also setting the global direction, Mr. Modi said.
Stating that India had embarked on an unprecedented infrastructure drive, he mentioned that 11 lakh crores had been earmarked for the purpose in the recently tabled interim budget.
A large part of this sum will go to the energy sector. This amount will create assets in railways, roads, waterways, airways and housing that will need energy, leading to India's efforts to increase its energy capacity, he said. he declares.
Mr Modi said the country was working to increase the share of domestic gas in the primary energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. That would represent an investment of about $67 billion over the next five to six years, he said.
On the Global Biofuels Alliance unveiled at the G20 summit in India, he said 22 countries and 12 international organizations had joined to encourage the use of biofuels globally, which would create economic opportunities worth $500 billion.
Highlighting India's progress in the biofuel sector, Modi said the blend of ethanol per liter of gasoline has seen a significant increase from 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 12 per cent in 2023, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions of approximately 42 million tonnes.
The government has set a target of 20% ethanol blended with gasoline by 2025, he said.
Recalling the launch of 20% ethanol blend at over 80 retail outlets during India Energy Week last year, he said the number of outlets has now increased to 9 000.
He said the government was working on setting up 5,000 compressed biogas plants in India.
On India's desire to ease the transition, he said that despite being home to 17% of the world's population, India's share of carbon emissions is only 4%, but it is committed to further improving our energy mix by focusing on the development of environmentally friendly energy sources.
He said India now ranks fourth in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity and 40% of India's installed capacity comes from non-fossil fuels.
Over the last decade, the installed capacity of solar power in India has increased more than 20 times. The drive to go solar is gaining momentum in India, he said.
He urged international investors to invest in the solar energy value chain.
Highlighting the importance of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, he said it would pave the way for India to become a hydrogen production and export hub. India's green energy sector can make investors and industries sure winners, he said.
Mr Modi said the Indian Energy Week event was not just India's event but a reflection of India's sentiment with the world and India for the world .
(This writer is in Goa at the invitation of the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry.)
