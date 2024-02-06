Trump not immune in 2020 election interference case, appeals court rules





WASHINGTON A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's blanket claim that he was immune from prosecution for alleged criminal acts he committed as president in trying to overturn the election. 2020 in a chain of events that led to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump will almost certainly immediately appeal to the Supreme Court to try to stop the trial from proceeding as planned. The Supreme Court could make a quick decision on whether to hear the case and could expedite any decision. The court gave Trump until February 12 to appeal before the lower court could act again.

“President Trump respectfully disagrees with DC Circuits' decision and will appeal in order to safeguard the presidency and the Constitution,” his campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a hotel in Washington, Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Susan Walsh / AP

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that there was no basis for Trump to claim that former presidents had complete immunity from prosecution for any acts committed as president.

“For the purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump has become a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these proceedings,” says the judgment.

Trump had argued in part that “criminal liability of former presidents risks paralyzing presidential action during their terms in office and opening the floodgates to baseless and harassing lawsuits,” but the appeals court found that the risk ” seems weak.” “Instead of precluding lawful discretionary action by the President, the prospect of federal criminal liability could serve as a structural advantage to deter potential abuses of power and criminal behavior,” the justices added.

“It would be a striking paradox if the President, who alone has the constitutional duty to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed,' were the only officer capable of defying those laws with impunity,” their decision states.

The case is one of four criminal charges Trump faces, even though he remains the presumptive front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

A key question is whether the trial can take place before the election. Special counsel Jack Smith had asked the court to act quickly to keep the trial on schedule. The March trial date has already been postponed indefinitely pending resolution of the appeal.

If Trump won the election, he would be able to either have the charges dropped or possibly pardon himself.

Trump's appeal stems from the four-count indictment in Washington, including charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in December denied Trump's request to dismiss the indictment on presidential immunity and other constitutional grounds. The case is on hold while the appeal process takes place.

Trump's lawyers had pointed to a 1982 Supreme Court decision that approved presidential immunity from civil suits when the underlying conduct involves actions within the outer scope of the president's official responsibilities. They recognized that a former president could be prosecuted for conduct unrelated to official acts.

Trump had also argued that any prosecution was barred because he had not been previously convicted in impeachment proceedings for the same underlying conduct.

Smith's team argued that there is no broad immunity that prevents former presidents from being prosecuted for criminal acts committed while in office. An attempt to use fraudulent means to thwart the transfer of power should not be considered an official act, Smith said in court documents. There is nothing in the Constitution that suggests a president who has not been impeached cannot be indicted, he added.

The appeals court sided with Smith on those issues and said Trump's position would “collapse our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches.”

“We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever,” the judgment said.

