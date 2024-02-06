Imran Khan on 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa' Sequel





Abbas Tyrewala's 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' retains a devoted following and remains relevant to the audience even 16 years after its release. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia DSouza, the film stands the test of time. Fans are eagerly waiting for a sequel to find out what happened to Jai and Aditi. It now appears that the actor has dashed those hopes. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan revealed that 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' is the story of so many people. He added that his role was Jai's journey from childhood to adulthood. The actor explained that it is the story of two young people who grow up, understand what they are looking for in a partner and find their path to love. He said the film ends so well that he doesn't know how much more emotional growth could be had for these characters. Recently, Imran Khan attended an event in Mumbai where fans were all cheering for him. Aside from the enduring love of his fans, the lingering question of his return was a constant aspect. Responding to this, the actor said that he doesn't have a clear answer to this question. However, he read scripts and had creative conversations with filmmakers. Meanwhile, a photo of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh posing together has gone viral. This sparked a round of speculation about the two collaborating on an upcoming project. Reacting to the post, the 'Ved' actress told Hindustan Times that their children are now in the same school and hence they often catch up in school. Imran Khan has a 9-year-old daughter, Imara. Meanwhile, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

