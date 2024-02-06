Donald Trump issues stark warning if immunity claim fails





Donald Trump said every president would be “immediately indicted” by the opposing party after leaving office if they do not have immunity.

The former president, who is pursuing four criminal cases while seeking to win back the White House, has repeatedly made the argument that he was immune from prosecution for actions taken while in office.

“IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GIVEN TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT WHO LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY REPORTED BY THE OPPOSING PARTY,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday evening.

“WITHOUT COMPLETE IMMUNITY, A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES COULD NOT FUNCTION PROPERLY!”

A Trump spokesperson was contacted for comment by email.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the headquarters of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on January 31, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Trump asserted that every president needs “total immunity.” Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the headquarters of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on January 31, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Trump asserted that every president needs “total immunity.” Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump argued that he was immune from criminal charges for actions he said were within his official duties as president, in an effort to derail his election interference case in Washington, DC. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and leading up to the violent riot by his supporters at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, rejected that argument in December. The office of president “does not confer a lifetime pass to escape from prison,” Chutkan said in his December ruling.

But she canceled the March 4 trial date on Friday as Trump awaits a federal appeals court's ruling on his presidential immunity claims.

Trump also made sweeping claims that presidential immunity protects him from liability in a Georgia case accusing him of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election result, as well as in the writer's trial E. Jean Carroll accusing him of defaming her.

“Trump is now a private citizen and therefore, like any other private citizen, he is not immune from any criminal proceedings,” said Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina and expert in constitutional law, at Newsweek.

“A fundamental principle in this country is that no one is above the law, and that means that even former presidents are not above the law.”

Last month, Trump said presidents needed “total” immunity, even for events that “cross the line.”

But legal experts said they believed the immunity argument would be rejected by the courts.

Norm Eisen, who served as President Barack Obama's ethics chief, said Trump's requests for immunity would be doomed to be rejected by the federal appeals court and the Supreme Court.

“His argument that he has absolute immunity and that he can send SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political opponent… that can't be true,” Eisen said during an appearance on CNN Sunday. “The D.C. Circuit is going to reject this…I don't think this is going to go to the Supreme Court. It's against U.S. law.”

Updated 02/06/24, 9:15 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Michael Gerhardt.

