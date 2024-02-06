Chinese tech stocks trade higher after President Xi Jinping prepares to meet regulators





Several Chinese technology stocks were in the green on Tuesday following reports that Chinese regulators planned to brief President Xi Jinping on the market. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) flew 8%JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) around 5%NetEase (NTES) 4%Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) 3% and Alibaba (NYSE: BABY) 2%. Chinese securities regulations Commission plans to brief Xi on market conditions, policy efforts, Bloomberg News reported. News of Xi's meeting follows several positive announcements earlier in the day, including a pledge by Central Huijin Investment, the entity that owns the Chinese government's stakes in major financial institutions, to buy more funds traded on the stock exchange. Foreign flows increased as foreign funds added more than 12 billion yuan (about $1.7 billion) of mainland stocks on Tuesday, the highest figure this year. The regulator said it would suspend brokerages from borrowing stocks for lending and limit the size of securities lending activities, to curb short selling, according to a separate report. report from Reuters. The agency will also prohibit securities lending to investors who sell shares on the same day of purchase, and commit to cracking down on illegal arbitrage using short selling, the report noted. The CSI 300 index climbed 3.48%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 4% on Tuesday. The CSI 300 index plunged last week to its lowest level in five years, partly due to the slowdown in the country's economy. About $7 trillion in value has been wiped from Hong Kong and China stocks since their 2021 highs. The watchdog's new measures came a day after it pledged “zero tolerance” to malicious short sellers. The regulator noted Tuesday that no new activity would be allowed in securities lending, in which brokerages borrow stocks and lend them to their clients for short sales. Existing businesses would slowly disappear. Following the announcement, mutual fund companies including China Asset Management, E Fund Management and Southern Asset Management indicated that they would stop stock lending and phase out securities lending. Additionally, brokerage firm Huaxi Securities said it would stop lending stocks for short-selling purposes, according to the report. The regulator has asked brokerages to strengthen monitoring of clients' trading behavior. Under China's rules, shares cannot be sold on the same day they are purchased. However, some investors circumvent the regulations by using borrowed shares. The agency noted that these traders would be prohibited from borrowing shares. The Commission also asked listed companies to strengthen their value through share buybacks, shares repurchased by major shareholders, regular dividends, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

