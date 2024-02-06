Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address World Government Summit in Dubai





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address prestigious World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on February 14. This is his second invitation to the WGS, with the the first time in 2018. The WGS, an annual global gathering held in Dubai since 2013, brings together leaders, policymakers and experts from around the world to tackle pressing global issues. World Government Summit: Dubai's global stage Scheduled from from February 12 to 14 The WGS is a flagship event in Dubai, attracting participants from all over the world. This follows President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's recent participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January, highlighting the development of diplomatic relations between India and the UAE. Strengthening UAE-India Relations The recognition by President Mohammed bin Zayed of the Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit as a platform for economic growth, highlights the strengthening ties between the UAE and India. The upcoming WGS featuring Prime Minister Modi is a testament to the high regard the two leaders hold for each other. Engagements and connections with the diaspora In addition to addressing the WGS, Prime Minister Modi will address the Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi on February 13, celebrating the large Indian diaspora in the UAE. The UAE is home to over 3.5 million Indians, making it one of the largest overseas Indian communities. Symbol of unity: BAPS Hindu Mandir On February 14, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the The first traditional stone temple in the United Arab Emirates, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing inclusiveness and tolerance. The gesture highlights the deepening cultural ties between India and the UAE. Economic cooperation and diplomacy This visit also marks significant progress in economic cooperation, with discussions on Bilateral investment treaty (BIT) and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The UAE's role as a key energy partner further strengthens bilateral ties. Ongoing commitment PM Modi's visit will be his seventh to the UAE since 2014reflecting the importance both countries place on maintaining strong diplomatic relations. Strengthening the India-UAE partnership Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the World Government Summit underlines India's commitment to global cooperation and resolution of pressing issues. His engagements in Dubai and Abu Dhabi highlight the growing partnership between India and the UAE, spanning the economic, cultural and diplomatic spheres. Important exam questions 1. What is the annual global gathering held in Dubai? 2. How many times has Prime Minister Modi been invited to speak at the World Government Summit? 3. What is the symbolic Hindu temple inaugurated by PM Modi in Abu Dhabi? Please share your answers in the comments section.

