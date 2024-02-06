Appeals court rejects Trump's immunity claims in election interference case | Donald Trump





A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's claim that he was immune from criminal prosecution over accusations that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election because it involved actions he he had undertaken while president, refusing to endorse such a broad interpretation of executive power.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit particularly challenged Trump's position that he could only be prosecuted if he had first been convicted in a impeachment trial in the Senate.

We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power, according to the panel's unsigned but unanimous opinion. three judges.

Fundamentally, former President Trump's position would cause the collapse of our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches, the opinion goes. We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

The panel gave Trump until Feb. 12 to notify the Washington Circuit that it would seek a stay of the ruling, which would otherwise resume pretrial proceedings, by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. If he appealed, the case would not return to Chutkan until the Supreme Court makes a final decision.

Last year, Trump filed a motion to dismiss the federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, who accused the former president of seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat, including by advancing fake voters and obstructing Congress on January 6.

The motion was denied by the trial judge, prompting Trump to appeal to the Washington DC Circuit. The special prosecutor sought to bypass the potentially lengthy appeals process by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve the case directly, but the nation's highest court sent the case back to the appeals court.

Trump's defeat was widely expected after his appeals lawyer, John Sauer, found himself constantly on the defensive during his closing arguments last week before the three-judge panel of Michelle Childs, Karen Henderson and Florence Pan.

At the hearing, Sauer was forced to confront an incredulous Pan who noted that Trump's interpretation would mean presidents could hypothetically pardon themselves, sell military secrets or order the assassination of political rivals without ever having to face criminal liability.

The panel also questioned whether Trump's stance in 2024 was a reversal from 2021 during his second impeachment trial, when his lawyers at the time urged the Senate to acquit him because the Department of Justice Justice is expected to decide whether Trump engaged in insurrection following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump's attempt to drop criminal charges on grounds of presidential immunity had consequences not so much because his lawyers thought they would succeed in dismissing the indictment, but because they recognized that it was a way to potentially delay his trial date by several months.

Trump has made no secret that his overall legal strategy is to seek delays, because if he won the 2024 presidential election in November and the trial had not yet started or been completed, he could appoint attorney general. a loyalist who would drop the charges against him.

And even though Trump failed to delay the trial until after the election, he would prefer it to take place as close to Election Day as possible, because he could use it as a political weapon to claim the charges were of a political nature, according to sources close to the matter. Strategy wins.

