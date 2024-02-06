1 person killed, 2 attackers shot dead in attack on Turkish courthouse





ISTANBUL (AP) One person died and two attackers were shot dead in an attack on a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish officials said. The suspected attackers, a man and a woman, were killed in an attempted attack on a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. (0846 GMT), Interior Minister Ali said Yerlikaya on social networks. According to him, six people were injured, including three police officers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said one of the civilians had died. Caglayan, also known as the Istanbul Courthouse, is a huge court complex located in the Kagithane district on the European side of the city. Heavily guarded and with multiple entrances, it was the largest courthouse in Europe at the time of its opening in 2011. Camera footage published by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency showed the attackers shot dead in the building's forecourt. They appeared to have fought back at the police before being killed. Other images showed people sheltering from the doors of a metal detector inside the courthouse or running for cover. Police rescued a man who appeared to have been injured in the leg. Yerlikaya later identified the attackers as suspected members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Frontor DHKP-C, a far-left group considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation, announced Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc. The attack took place on the day Turkey commemorated the birthday of an earthquake in the south of the country which killed more than 53,000 people. The Republic of Turkey will continue to fight against all terrorist organizations and those who support them, Erdogan said at an earthquake commemoration ceremony in the southern town of Kahramanmaras. I would like to pray for the soul of the injured person who lost his life. The DHKP/C has remained largely inactive in recent years. In March 2015, the group took a prosecutor hostage in the same courthouse, demanding details about the police killing of a teenager during anti-government protests the previous year. The story continues Two gunmen died when police stormed the building, and the prosecutor later died from his injuries. The group also claimed responsibility for a February 2013 suicide attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, in which a Turkish security officer was killed and four other people injured. Last month, a man was shot and killed in an Istanbul church during an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Two men were later arrested on suspicion of killing Tuncer Cihan, 52, on January 28 at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere district. Dozens of suspected IS members and supporters were also arrested. The Associated Press

