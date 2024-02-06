Congress, AAP support Gujarat Assembly resolution congratulating Narendra Modi on Ram temple event

The Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat on Monday supported a state Assembly resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of the Temple of Aries in Ayodhya, reported The Indian Express.

The temple was inaugurated on January 22 in a ceremony presided over by the Prime Minister.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday moved a resolution in the ongoing Budget session of the House, thanking Modi for completing a historic project. cultural duty which will be remembered for millennia, according to The Hindu.

We all know that thanks to a far-sighted Prime Minister, the dedicated Hindu community, who waited for over 500 years, was able to enshrine Ram Lalla in a grand temple in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said in his resolution.

He said the people of Gujarat were emotional on January 22 when a son of Gujarat and former Leader of the House inaugurated the temple.

It was the same Narendrabhai who acted as sarthi [charioteer] of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi rathyatra of Somnath in Ayodhya, Patel said.

Welcoming the resolution, Congress MP Arjun Modhwadia reminded the House that the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had in 1989 sanctioned the foundation stone laying ceremony at the site where the temple was built.

It is true that the final verdict on the Ram temple was given during the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, Modhwadia said. He was destined to take credit for it and the consecration took place in his hands. But before that, a lot of work was done.

He said the process that resulted in the construction of the temple began in 1822. In 1949, when the idol of deity Ram was first discovered at the site and excavations continued on the orders of the court, Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister, the Congress leader said. .

To popularize Lord Ram, so that the younger generation does not forget him, Ramanand Sagar made the series Ramayan, he said. Rajiv Gandhi was then Prime Minister. In 1986, the Ram Mandir locks were opened for the first time and the Chief Minister [of Uttar Pradesh] was Vir Bahadur Singh of Congress and the Prime Minister was Rajiv Gandhi

He added: It was Rajiv Gandhi who in 1989, after getting blessings from Devraha Baba and Swarupanand Saraswati, gave permission for laying stones. [of the temple].

Modhwadia said his party welcomes the Ram temple as it was built through constitutional means.

In 1993, when Babri Masjid was demolished, [then prime minister] Narsimha Rao has acquired and earmarked 60 acres of land for the construction of the temple, he said. After the struggle of countless people and the wishes of countless people, this temple was built. We are all happy about it.

In January, Modhwadia had publicly criticized his party's senior leaders for declining the invitation for the dedication of the Ram temple.

It is a question of faith and conviction of compatriots, he declared. Congress should have avoided making such policy decisions.

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party's Umesh Makwana also welcomed the resolution on behalf of his party and suggested that a hospital and college be built on the temple campus.

The Congress had decided not to attend the consecration after declaring that it was clearly an RSS-BJP [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh/ Bharatiya Janata Party] event.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the parent organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said senior Congress leaders respectfully declined the invitation while respecting the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honoring the sentiments of millions of people who worship the Hindu deity.

The Ram temple is being built on the site of the razed Babri Mosque. The Babri Mosque was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, as they believed it stood at the place where the deity Ram was born.