Trump loses immunity appeal in 2020 election





Donald Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution for trying to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday in a unanimous decision.

A three-judge appeals panel flatly rejected Trump's argument that he could not be charged in the case because he was president at the time of the alleged crimes.

“We cannot accept that the Office of the President places its former occupants above the law forever,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said.

“For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the panel wrote in a 57-page opinion. “But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.”

The ruling marks the latest major legal loss for Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

He should quickly ask the Supreme Court to overturn the decision or ask the full appeals court justices to review the case.

But the new ruling, which upholds a decision by the district court judge overseeing the case, increases the chances that Trump will be tried before the November election.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denounced the move, saying that without “complete” presidential immunity, “any future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party.”

The prosecution of Smith “violates the Constitution and threatens the foundation of our Republic,” Cheung said in a statement.

“President Trump respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit's decision and will appeal in order to safeguard the presidency and the Constitution.”

Trump's request for immunity stems from the election interference criminal case brought in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith charged Trump with four counts related to his and his alleged co-conspirators' attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

These efforts culminated on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupting for hours a joint session of Congress aimed at confirming Biden's victory. Trump had urged the crowd at an advance rally to march to the Capitol and pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to accept the Electoral College results during the joint session.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Trump's lawyers had made three arguments before the appeals panel to claim presidential immunity from the charges.

They said federal courts lacked the authority to review a president's official acts because of the separation of powers doctrine contained in the Constitution, and argued that political considerations rooted in that doctrine required immunity to avoid affecting the functions of the executive branch.

They also argued that “the impeachment clause of the Constitution 'does not permit criminal prosecution of a former president absent a congressional indictment and conviction.'” noted the appeals boards.

But the panel rejected all three arguments “both as a categorical defense against federal criminal prosecutions of former presidents and as applied to this particular case.”

Former President Donald Trump prepares to testify during his trial at New York State Supreme Court on November 6, 2023 in New York.

David Dee Delgado | Getty Images

“We balanced former President Trump's claimed interests in executive immunity with the vital public interests that favor pursuing these lawsuits,” said the panel, composed of Justices Florence Pan, Michelle Childs and Karen LeCraft Henderson .

“We conclude that '[concerns] of public policy, particularly in light of our history and the structure of our government, compel the rejection of his request for immunity in this matter.

Pan and Childs were appointed to the appeals court by Democrat Biden. Henderson was appointed by former President George HW Bush, a Republican.

Although the tone of the ruling was generally measured and even-handed, the justices at times appeared alarmed as they warned that Trump's view of presidential powers would have dire consequences.

“At bottom, former President Trump’s position would cause the collapse of our system of separate powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three branches,” they wrote.

“Presidential immunity from federal indictment would mean that, with respect to the president, Congress could not legislate, the executive could not prosecute, and the judiciary could not review.”

Trump's lawyers, seeking to dismiss the election interference case, had argued to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that Trump had “absolute immunity” from prosecution because the accusations involved official acts performed while he was president.

After Chutkan refused to dismiss the charges, Trump's lawyers took the immunity argument to the appeals court.

The decision suspended the case before the Chutkan court and led the judge last week to indefinitely postpone the trial originally scheduled for March 4.

Smith, seeking to avoid a drawn-out legal conflict that could delay Trump's trial, asked the Supreme Court to quickly take up the dispute. The High Court refused to do so, leaving the matter in the hands of the Court of Appeal.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

Smith alleges that Trump, using false claims of election fraud as a pretext, attempted to overturn Biden's victory through multiple criminal conspiracies.

These reportedly include organizing lists of illegitimate pro-Trump voters in states won by Biden, attempting to use the DOJ to conduct “sham” investigations into election crimes, and challenging the count. legitimate electoral votes from January 6, 2021.

Trump called the case a “witch hunt” and claimed it was intended to damage his 2024 presidential campaign. He fueled fears that denying him immunity would open the door to lawsuits against former presidents.

Trump is separately charged in three other criminal cases. One of them, in Georgia state court, concerns his attempt to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden in that state.

In federal court in Florida, Trump is accused by Smith of keeping classified government documents after leaving the White House and obstructing efforts by government officials to recover them.

And in March, Trump is expected to go on trial in New York state court in Manhattan, where he is charged with falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Last month, a federal civil jury in Manhattan ordered Trump to pay more than $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she denied her allegations that he raped her amid 1990s.

Trump also faces a possible civil judgment for hundreds of millions of dollars in a business fraud case brought in Manhattan Supreme Court by the New York attorney general. The verdict in this case is expected by the end of February.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is scheduled to hear oral arguments Thursday in Trump's appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring him from participating in that state's presidential vote this year because of his role in trying to overturn his defeat in 2020.

