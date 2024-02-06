How the army threw a bouncer at Imran Khan





Pakistan's elections are just two days away, scheduled for February 8, but it appears the results are already in. And this does not bode well for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). .

Once considered the blue-eyed boy of the establishment, namely the Pakistani army, the 71-year-old fell from grace drastically, which aroused his ire, leading his party and him to lose all relevance before the national elections.

Analysts observe that the tactics used do not differ from those tested in the past. As the elections approach, we take a closer look at how the establishment pushed Imran Khan out of the race and what led to this situation.

The cases against Khan

Since he was removed from power in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence widely believed to have been orchestrated by the military, a litany of cases have been thrown at the former prime minister. Some say that more than 190 cases ranging from riots to terrorism have been registered against him.

Over the past week, the 71-year-old former Pakistani prime minister was convicted in three separate cases and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

The first was the encryption case last Tuesday in which Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets. For those who don't know, Khan was accused of releasing a classified cable containing a cipher sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador to Washington in 2022.

The news came as a blow to Khan, who is already serving a three-year prison sentence in Rawalpindi in a corruption case.

Reacting to the phrase, Khan likened it to a fake match. This is not a trial but a fixed match whose outcome has been predetermined by the characters and planners of the London Plan and their seals. This is why I already know the decision of this case, he wrote on X.

A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan pastes a poster of the candidate at the entrance of a house during a door-to-door campaign, ahead of the general elections in Lahore. AFP

The next day (January 31), Imran Khan received a second blow when he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case. Notably, his now illegal wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to the same sentence in this case. In the Toshakhana case, it was alleged that Khan deliberately concealed details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshakhana and their sales.

At the time of the sentencing, Khan's media team was quoted as saying: “Another sad day in the history of our justice system, which is being dismantled.”

And last Saturday (February 3), a local court sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years each in a case related to their marriage, which it declared un-Islamic.

Many observers said the timing of the three convictions is significant and aimed at rendering Khan, who still retains his popularity among the masses, irrelevant in the elections.

Disassembly of the PTI

Apart from incarcerating Imran Khan, Pakistan's military kingmakers have also taken other steps to ensure that the PTI has little or no chance of contesting the elections.

First, through the Electoral Commission, the authorities dealt the biggest blow by stripping it of its famous bat symbol. In a country where illiteracy is a major problem, a party symbol is the main way for citizens to recognize their candidates. However, with the party banned from using the cricket bat, most PTI candidates were forced to run as independents, each with their own voting symbol. By removing the poll symbol, analysts say the military has rendered the PTI toothless.

A poster with a photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (top) reading “Revenge Oppression with Vote” hangs on a tree outside his residence in Islamabad's Banigala area. Authorities have also severely cracked down on members of his party, making it difficult for them to campaign ahead of the elections. Reuters

Moreover, as independents, these candidates do not necessarily have to ally with the PTI after victory. They could align with any other party after the elections.

Pakistani police also cracked down on PTI leaders and their supporters ahead of the elections. On February 1, it was reported that 39 PTI workers were arrested for rioting, attacking a police officer and vandalizing official vehicles. Other senior leaders have also been arrested on various charges, with Khan's sister Aleema Khan accusing authorities of systematically suppressing the party and its members.

Off the air

In addition to all this, in March last year, Imran Khan was also removed from the airwaves, thereby hurting his political chances of campaigning on behalf of his candidates. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned his live speeches and rebroadcasts, alleging that Khan was making baseless allegations and spreading hate speech…against state institutions and agents likely to disturb public order.

However, Khan made full use of social media and artificial intelligence to garner his party's support ahead of the elections. As Sabookh Syed, a political analyst in Islamabad, told Nikkei Asia, social media is the last bastion of Khan's party. There is no coverage of PTI in TV media and so they are left with social media to spread their political message.

Supporters and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party shout slogans demanding the release of PTI leader Imran Khan. After being banned from the airwaves, Khan made extensive use of AI and social media to reach his supporters. AFP

But Pakistani authorities have understood and are even causing disruption on social media, coinciding with the time when the PTI is holding an online rally. For example, in late January, social media users across Pakistan experienced disruptions just as the PTI held a virtual rally.

This was verified by Netblocks, an internet monitoring organization. A similar disruption was witnessed on January 7 when the PTI held a virtual fundraiser.

Imran Khans feud with Pakistan Army

When Khan first came to power in 2018, he was considered the golden boy of Pakistan's powerful military establishment. In fact, at that time, it was former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who had fallen out of favor with the military and found himself accused of corruption and barred from office.

But things have changed drastically for the cricketer-turned-politician.

Many believe that the breakdown in ties between the Pakistani military and Imran Khan occurred when the establishment became frustrated with Khan's inability to provide good governance, particularly in Punjab, and perhaps because the The opposition publicly blamed them for supporting him. power.

He later had differences with the Pakistani military over various issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence, Imran Khan became harsher in his criticism of the Pakistani military. In speeches and on social media, he accused the military of orchestrating a Western-backed conspiracy to overthrow him.

And in June 2022, in a veiled attack on the Pakistani army, Imran Khan admitted that his government was weak and he was being blackmailed from everywhere because the power was not with him and everyone knows where he is.

The May 9, 2023 protest led by Imran Khan's supporters changed the dynamic between the PTI and the Pakistan Army. File image/Reuters

He further alleged that certain elements of the powerful establishment who indulged in malpractices were responsible for his unceremonious ouster from power in April 2022.

Perhaps the worst happened during last year's May 9 riots that followed his arrest. His supporters did the unthinkable: they stormed the cantonment areas and showed the Pakistani public how the generals lived a life of luxury and wealth.

The army, as Pakistani political observers say, has not forgiven Khan and is still making him pay the price.

