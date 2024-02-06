Larry David Trolls Donald Trump With A Perfect Picture Curb Your Moment Of Enthusiasm





The latest season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm pulled no punches when it came to Donald Trump, ending with a real dig at the four-times-indicted former president.

The final minutes of the Atlanta episode saw Larry David's eponymous character arrested for giving water to a friend who was waiting in line, on an extremely hot day, to vote. David's kind gesture violated Georgia state law that prohibits the distribution of food and water to voters waiting in line.

After being taken away by the cops, David's photo appeared on the screen.

His scowl bore a striking resemblance to the photo taken of Trump after his arrest last August for alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Republican 2024 front-runner Trump has since reportedly raised millions of dollars by putting promotional products on campaign merchandise.

Jeff Schaffer, the executive producer of Curb, said that David's mugshot parody moment was actually created well after the season had finished filming.

We always went to Atlanta because of this barbaric law where you can't give anyone food or water while they're waiting in line to vote. When we were talking about stories, Larry said: This law is insane. I think it would be funny if I got arrested for that, Schaffer told The Wrap in an interview published Sunday.

It's crazy. You're in Atlanta, he's in Atlanta, you've just been arrested. Let's do this! We had to wait until the strike was over so we could shoot Larry looking like our old Oompa Loompa. So it happened completely afterwards, Schaffer remembers telling David.

Honestly, it was a consequence of us having to wait during the strike, he added. It was perfect and now it seems like it was all because of that and it's the last thing that happened.

Donald Trump booking photo from August 2023.

This isn't the first time the HBO series has made fun of Trump.

In the first episode of the show's 10th season, which aired in January 2020, the cantankerous David repeatedly wore one of Trump's signature red Make America Great Again caps, but only after realizing it was a people repellent and therefore a great way to avoid having to talk. to people he didn't want.

Trump, in February 2020, bizarrely shared a scene from this episode on X, then known as Twitter, in which David dons the cap to defuse tensions with an angry biker he has just cut up on the road.

GUYS RUN FOR TRUMP! the then-president captioned the video, apparently unaware that it was mocking him and his MAGA movement.

What in God's name was that? David later spoke to the New York Times about Trump's message. It was crazy, crazy. I don't understand. I still do not understand.

Schaffer at the time agreed.

This guy is so stupid he doesn't realize he's being made fun of, he told the Hollywood Reporter. It's so funny when we were making the movie, someone on set was like, “When this comes out, he's definitely going to tweet about it.” And I said: No, this is crazy. And then he did it, and he pinned it to the top of his feed, and it stayed up there.

Larry and I talked about it, like, is there a response that we're doing? But we decided to let this orange-haired baby sit in his own messy diaper, he added.

