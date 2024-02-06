Donald Trump deploys his oft-used strategy against women who bother him. For now, it's Nikki Haley





MAULDIN, South Carolina – Hillary Clinton. Nancy Pelosi. Kamala Harris. Liz Cheney. Carly Fiorina. And for now, Nikki Haley.

The former South Carolina governor is the latest in a long line of women, historically among Republican Donald Trump's most stubborn challengers, for whom the former president reserves a special playbook. It's centered on bullying, combined with a now-familiar form of vulgarity, nicknames and other insults that he also deploys towards men.

But where he tries to emasculate his male opponents, Trump works to denigrate women's appearance, their emotional balance and their intelligence. He mispronounces their names. He seemed to confuse two female politicians. And it questions their right to challenge it.

Trump's nickname for Haley, a Republican who served as his own ambassador to the United Nations, is Birdbrain. »

Who the hell was the imposter?” Trump railed after the New Hampshire primary against Haley, who acknowledged her victory but refused to give up the fight for the GOP presidential nomination. “When I saw her in a costume that probably wasn't that fancy, I said: What is she doing? We won.'

Haley, who lost in Iowa and New Hampshire but vowed to stay in the race in the first Southern Republican primary in her home state on Feb. 24, retorted that Trump had thrown a tantrum ” because he feels threatened.

It's not just that he's running against Nikki Haley, said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers. It's because she even deigns to challenge him… He attacks women for their appearance, for their gender.

In fact, Trump has bragged about dominating women, an assumption called into question when one refuses to stand down.

You can do anything to women when you're famous, Trump said in the Access Hollywood recording that threatened his 2016 campaign. And yet Trump beat Clinton with 39% of female voters voting for him. Trump's share of female voters increased in 2020 to 44%, even though he lost to President Joe Biden in part because Biden gained support from men, according to a Pew Research Center survey of people confirmed to have voted in these elections.

Haley, for her part, largely took Trump's sexism into account. She told CNN on Sunday that he had been respectful to her when she was his ambassador to the United Nations, but was now imperfect.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Here's a look at Trump's approach to women he sees as obstacles and the latest reactions in the 2024 campaign.

She was a mean woman, who didn't look presidential and her voice gave Trump a headache, according to Trump.

But the defining visual of Trump's approach to Clinton, his Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, appeared during an Oct. 9, 2016, debate in St. Louis, Missouri, two days after The Washington Post Access Hollywood reported the contents of the tape. .

As Clinton answered questions at the town hall-style event, the 6-foot-3 Trump repeatedly hovered above and behind the 5-foot-5 former senator and secretary of state. He was so close, she later wrote, that my skin gave me goosebumps.

At a rally in North Carolina days after the debate, Trump appeared to return to that moment. When she walked in front of me. Believe me, I was not impressed, he said.

Trump, as president, called House Speaker Crazy Nancy “by refusing to shake her hand during the State of the Union address after the House impeached him.

She called him worse things, questioning his manhood during a meeting with Democrats, as if manhood could ever be associated with him.

In 2019, she gave him a smirk and applause when he arrived to deliver the State of the Union address, a moment preserved in an iconic photo. The following year, she openly mocked him on camera while he spoke. Then, she tore up a copy of her on-camera speech behind her back and held the pieces up for everyone to see.

Haley has increased her questions about Trump's mental health since his Jan. 19 speech, during which he repeatedly appeared to confuse her with Pelosi. She uses it to highlight her calls for mental competency tests for politicians, her way of highlighting the ages of Trump and Biden (77 and 81, respectively).

Trump barely mentioned Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine when he was Clinton's running mate in 2016. But four years later, the president had plenty to say about Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris.

Trump almost immediately called her mean and said that no one likes Harris. This comment draws on a common norm of likability that applies far more often to women in leadership positions than to men. He also told North Carolina voters that it would be an insult to our country if Harris became the first female president.

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming continues to attract Trump's ire even after losing her House seat in a primary last year.

Cheney was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she said her mission was to prevent Trump from returning to the presidency. Would this mean the United States could become a dictatorship, she warned late last year. Trump called her crazy Liz Cheney.

Trump mocked former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina's appearance in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone.

Look at that face,” he said of Fiorina, who was then among the contenders for the GOP presidential nomination. Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that face on our next president?

No one bothers Trump more than the women who face him in court. Last month in New York, a judge threatened to throw the former president out of a courtroom for ignoring warnings to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll said he broke his reputation after accusing him of sexual assault in a Manhattan department store.

Trump's mutterings during the proceedings that this is a witch hunt and is actually a scam came while the jury was in the courtroom. Earlier, without the jury present, Trump could be seen slamming his hand on the defense table when the judge denied a request.

The drama came to a costly climax on January 27 when the jury declared that Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million for his attacks against her on social media. That's on top of a $5 million sexual assault and defamation verdict returned last year by another jury in a case brought by Carroll.

Stephanie Clifford, better known as adult film actress Stormy Daniels, angered Trump during legal proceedings stemming from a $130,000 payment she received from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen , to silence her over an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Trump denied this and began calling her a horse.

Haley carefully calibrated her candidacy as a woman.

She frequently refers to her high heels. She remembers defeating older, more powerful men on her way to the South Carolina governor's office. And she talks about the need to raise strong girls to be strong women.

This approach allows Haley to deflect Trump's aggression, fight back with a smile, and let her supporters draw their own conclusions.

Laura Schroder, a 39-year-old mother of three, recently brought her children to see Haley at a rally in Mauldin, South Carolina. He's very immature, she said of Trump, and so he's clearly afraid of losing to a powerful woman.

Haley herself makes a similar argument, as a move to chastise Trump for refusing to debate with her.

Man up, Donald, she said, I know you can do it.

___

Kellman reported from New York. Emily Swanson, director of public opinion research at Associated Press, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/donald-trump-deploys-oft-playbook-women-bother-now-106977869 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos