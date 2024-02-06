Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates IEW 2024





Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Energy Week in India 2024 in Goa. This event marks the start of India's first energy exhibition and conference, bringing together key figures from various sectors of the energy industry. The aim of this gathering is to accelerate India's ambitious plans for the transition to sustainable energy sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech at the inauguration ceremony, welcomed the participants to the second edition of the Indian Energy Week, highlighting the vibrant ambience and natural appeal of Goa as an ideal setting for discussions focused on sustainable development and environmental awareness. He highlighted India's commendable economic growth, surpassing global GDP estimates, and projected an optimistic path for the nation's future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India's central role in the global energy sphere, highlighting its status as the world's third largest consumer of energy, oil and LPG, as well as its involvement in the import and refining of the LNG. He highlighted the growing demand for electric vehicles in India and outlined strategies to meet the projected doubling of energy demand by 2045. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to developing its energy infrastructure, citing financial allocations and targets to increase the share of gas in the country's energy portfolio. He also highlighted India's commitment to promoting renewable energy sources, supported by investments and initiatives to increase solar and biofuel capacities. In line with the government's focus on the principles of environmental sustainability and circular economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's determination to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero emissions by 2070. He highlighted the transformative potential of initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission and widespread adoption. solar energy solutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of the India Energy Week event, describing it as a manifestation of India's commitment to global cooperation and collaboration in the energy sector. energy, summarizing the philosophy of “India with the world and India for the world”. He urged stakeholders to use the platform for knowledge exchange, technological innovation and promotion of sustainable energy development. The inauguration was attended by dignitaries including Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Rameswar Teli, among others. With a focus on driving innovation and integrating startups into the energy value chain, India Energy Week 2024 is poised to serve as a catalyst to advance the goals of energy autonomy and sustainability of India. The event is expected to see significant participation from energy ministers, industry leaders and stakeholders, with over 900 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies.

