







Bantoul – The number of campuses that issued statements criticizing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a response from presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo. Ganjar believes that all this is a reminder of the importance of maintaining the democratic process. “Remind us, so that we can all really maintain the democratic process well,” Ganjar told reporters at Al-Munawwir Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes), Panggungharjo, Sewon, Bantul, Tuesday (6/2/2024). Ganjar also said that all this was proof that many parties were not turning a blind eye to what was happening in this country. Especially, Ganjar said in a political year like this. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Many people have reminded us that we cannot close our eyes, our ears and our hearts,” he said. Previously, the academic community of Ahmad Dahlan University (UAD) made a moral appeal to save Indonesian democracy. They asked the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), not to use state facilities and not to politicize all forms of government assistance in the 2024 elections. Professor at the UAD Faculty of Law, Dr. Immawan Wahyudi said that at present, there is still a lot of denial of morals, ethics and statesmanship. All this risks undermining the democratic principles for which society has worked so hard since the reform era. “This situation has pushed us, academics, to intervene. We do not want decades of efforts by educational institutions to maintain the dignity and civilization of the nation to be degraded by the attitudes and ambitions of a few elites policies that are not good enough to be shown to the public. Indonesian people,” he told reporters. At UAD Campus, Banguntapan, Bantul, Monday (5/2/2024). Besides UAD, the academic community on other campuses also called for similar actions, such as UGM, UII and the University of Indonesia. (ahr/wink)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jogja/berita/d-7180856/banyak-kampus-kritik-jokowi-ganjar-kita-tak-bisa-tutup-mata-telinga-dan-hati

