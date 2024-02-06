President declares Election Day a national holiday





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo declared Election Day, February 14, 2024, as a national holiday by presidential decision on Tuesday. According to the information accessible on the official website of the Presidential Secretariat from here, Presidential Decision No. 10 of 2024 on Polling Day of the 2024 General Elections as a National Holiday will serve as the legal basis for the declaration. The presidential decision was adopted due to several considerations. The first is that a national holiday would help Indonesian nationals exercise their right to vote on election day. The regulation also takes into account Article 167 (3) of the Election Law, which stipulates that voting must be held on a public holiday, and Regulation No. 3 of 2022 of the General Election Commission (KPU) declaring February 14 2024 as voting day. Given these considerations, a presidential decision was necessary to declare February 14 a national holiday, in accordance with the law. On February 14, Indonesian voters will decide the presidential and vice-presidential duo who will succeed Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin for the 2024-2029 term. Widodo is ineligible to run for office due to term limits. The three pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates competing in the 2024 presidential election are Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Voters will also vote for legislative candidates for the House of Representatives (DPR), the Council of Regional Representatives (DPD), as well as regional legislatures (DPRD) at the provincial, city and district levels. Related news: Ministry prepares 24-hour health centers for election day

News on the same subject: Religious leaders call for fair and honest elections

Related News: Refer to Pemiludadamaipedia for Election News: Serving the People

