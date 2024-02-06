Turkey's post-earthquake landscape, one year later: broken promises, lingering challenges





A year after devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, recovery faces immense challenges and progresses slowly, with more than 56,000 dead and millions displaced. Despite efforts, the path to normality remains arduous and the main promises have not been kept. A year after devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, the road to recovery continues to unfold amid immense challenges and slow progress. The catastrophic events of February 6, 2023 not only caused the tragic loss of at least 56,000 lives in the two countries, but also led to significant socio-economic upheaval, affecting millions of people. In Turkey, the country that hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, the consequences of the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes were particularly serious. Displacement has become a grim reality, with 3 million people forced from their homes and 160,000 buildings completely destroyed in 11 provinces. More than 680,000 homes, offices and other buildings were destroyed or damaged, forcing nearly 29% of the population in the affected areas to relocate. This mass migration has not stabilized, with 1 million people living in temporary shelters. Of the 563,000 people who left Hatay alone, 129,000 have not yet returned. Twelve months of clearing, repairs and construction have barely dented the vast expanse of rubble that was once streets full of life. In Hatay and Kahramanmara, the works would be 95% and 85% complete, respectively. However, the lingering sense of insecurity, the disappearance of entire neighborhoods, and the disappearance of a workforce underscore the monumental tasks ahead of us to restore some semblance of normalcy. The recovery process has been slow and fraught with pitfalls. Claims made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan just before the presidential election pledging to build 319,000 new homes within a year, part of a larger commitment to build up to 850,000 homes for deal with the housing crisis, did not meet expectations. Experts have criticized these promises as unrealistic, given the scale of the damage and existing conditions. However, despite the government's performance during and after the earthquake, Erdoan's power base remains strong, influenced by policies aimed at increasing popularity through government spending. The already fragile economic fabric of the provinces affected by the earthquake was seriously affected. In June, around 40% of households lived below the poverty line, a figure that threatens to rise even further. The affected areas contributed significantly to Turkey's gross domestic product, around 9% of the country's total, and the cost of reconstruction is estimated in the billions. Official figures published by the Turkish Interior Ministry stand at 53,537 dead and 107,213 injured; 140 people remain missing. About 43% of deaths occurred in Hatay province. About 24% of deaths occurred in Kahramanmara province, but Hatay, Adyaman and Gaziantep all recorded more injuries. These figures are widely considered underestimates, further compounded by conflicting statements from government officials, adding to confusion and uncertainty surrounding the true impact of the disaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themedialine.org/news/explainer-turkeys-post-earthquake-landscape-one-year-later-unfulfilled-promises-lingering-challenges/

