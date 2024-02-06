What to remember from the scathing decision of the court of appeal denying immunity to Donald Trump





A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency, flatly rejecting Trump's arguments that he should not be tried for subversion of federal elections.

In a striking unanimous 57-page opinion, the three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit wrote that the justice system allows a former president to face charges for acts he committed while in office, and that the public interest in holding a potentially criminal president accountable outweighed any potential chilling effect on the presidency.

We cannot accept that the office of the presidency then permanently places its former occupants above the law, says the opinion.

Former President Trump had no legal discretion to defy federal criminal law and is accountable to the court for his conduct, the judges added.

Trump has vowed to appeal and has until Monday to ask the Supreme Court to temporarily block the decision to delay his trial again.

It's unclear how long the Supreme Court might take to consider such a request or appeal, which would come as special prosecutor Jack Smith seeks to bring Trump to justice. The trial date in early March has already been postponed.

Here are the key takeaways from Tuesday's decision:

Throughout their opinion, Justices Karen LeCraft Henderson, Florence Pan and J. Michelle Childs all echoed Trump's arguments for broad protections around the presidency.

It would be a striking paradox if the president, who alone has the constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully executed, were the only officer capable of defying those laws with impunity, the appeals court wrote Tuesday.

Trump's positions before the court, the justices wrote, contrast with the principle that all Americans, including former presidents, are subject to the same laws.

Childs and Pan were nominated by President Joe Biden. Henderson was appointed by former President George HW Bush.

The judges made it clear that the charges against Trump were serious and left no doubt that they could be prosecuted. The panel repeatedly eviscerated Trump's alleged behavior following the 2020 presidential election, calling it unpresidential and an attack on American institutions.

We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check of executive power, namely the recognition and implementation of results elections, the judges wrote. We also cannot agree with his apparent assertion that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of citizens to vote and have their votes counted.

The panel describes Trump as using his seat of power to illegally extend his term as president and to displace his duly elected successor, which would violate generally applicable criminal laws.

Former President Trump's alleged efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election amounted, if proven, to an unprecedented attack on the structure of our government, the panel wrote.

He allegedly engaged in a process in which the President has no role in counting and certifying Electoral College votes, thereby undermining constitutionally established procedures and the will of Congress, the judges added.

At a fundamental level, the three justices wrote that the conduct alleged in Trump's criminal indictment conflicted with his constitutional duties as president and violated the constitutionally established model for determining presidential election results as well as the Electoral Count Act of 1887, neither. which establishes the president's role in counting and certifying Electoral College votes.

This part of the ruling was particularly notable because the same court had avoided weighing Trump's actions on January 6 in appeals of the lawsuits against him, and even trial judge Tanya Chutkan has yet to weigh the specific allegations against Trump.

Throughout their 57-page ruling, the justices repeatedly cited the public interest in letting the Trump trial move forward.

They cited the public interest in accountability for potential crimes committed by a former president, and how that overcame Trump's argument that immunity was necessary to protect the institution of the presidency.

We conclude that the interest in criminal accountability, both of the public and the executive branch, outweighs the potential risks of paralyzing presidential action and enabling vexatious litigation, the justices wrote in their opinion. We balanced former President Trump's stated interests in executive immunity. against the vital public interests which favor the continuation of these proceedings.

The justices flatly rejected Trump's claim that his criminal indictment would have a chilling effect on future administrations. Trump says presidents might be more hesitant to act if they were concerned about the prospect of criminal charges.

The appeals court cited former presidents to rebut Trump. The justices noted that Gerald Ford granted a full pardon to Richard Nixon after Nixon's resignation, and that Bill Clinton reached a deal that included paying a fine and temporarily giving up his law license for avoid possible criminal charges while an independent prosecutor investigated him.

The panel then cited a Nixon-era Supreme Court ruling on the limits of presidential immunity, saying: Federal prosecution of a former president fits the case. [w]when legal action is necessary to serve broad public interests to advance the public interest in a pending criminal prosecution.

These findings were consistent with reasoning provided by Chutkan, who also resoundingly dismantled Trump's immunity claims last year.

The justices also rejected Trump's argument that because the Senate did not find him guilty of inciting insurrection following the 2021 Capitol riot, he cannot be criminally charged for the same crime.

Other courts have rejected this tortured interpretation of the law, the justices wrote, adding that former President Trump's reliance on negative implication is an immediate red flag.

Trump's reading of the Constitution, the justices added, would leave a president free to commit all manner of crimes with impunity, as long as he is not impeached and convicted.

During the 2021 impeachment trial, several Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, said they were doing so because the courts and justice system could still hold Trump accountable.

In the ruling, the justices also noted that impeachment proceedings are political in nature and that acquittals in Congress are often unrelated to factual innocence.

The forty-three senators who voted to acquit him relied on a variety of concerns, many of which had nothing to do with whether he committed the offense charged, they wrote.

A key part of Trump's legal strategy has been to delay his criminal cases until after the 2024 election, and the four weeks between oral arguments before the appeals court and Tuesday's decision have already meant that the trial date of March 4 has already been abandoned next month.

Perhaps to speed things up, the appeals court set a six-day deadline for Trump to respond to Tuesday's ruling, giving Trump until February 12 to file an emergency request to the Supreme Court to request that the matter be stayed to hear his appeal.

That would stop the clock while his lawyers prepare a more substantive appeal on the merits. The criminal trial will only resume after the High Court decides what to do with his stay application.

The Supreme Court can, however, take as much time as it wants at each stage. The judges determine how long the Justice Department will have to respond to any request from Trump, how long Trump will have to respond and control when he makes a decision.

Trump's team can also appeal to the entire D.C. Circuit to take over the case, but the appeals court said Tuesday that would only further halt his trial if a majority of the D.C. Circuit judges agree to hearing the case again, an unlikely scenario. .

If Trump does not appeal the decision, the case would be returned to the district court in Washington, D.C., as early as next week, for pretrial proceedings to resume.

A paragraph in Tuesday's ruling caught the attention of legal experts who are also monitoring the 14th Amendment insurrectionist ban case that is being argued Thursday before the Supreme Court.

The cases are entirely separate: This is a criminal prosecution against Trump, and the next case before the Supreme Court is a civil attempt to keep Trump off state ballots. Additionally, the appeals courts' findings and explanations contained in Tuesday's decision are not binding on the Supreme Court.

Nonetheless, the appellate decision refers to the president as an officer. An open legal question is being debated Thursday before the Supreme Court over whether the presidency is an office under the United States and whether the president is an officer, as the insurrectionist ban describes.

The appellate decision said: It would be a striking paradox if the President, who alone has the constitutional duty to see that the laws are faithfully executed, were the only officer capable of defying those laws with impunity.

