Stocks soar on hopes Xi will enter the picture





Investors hope stronger action will be taken when Xi Jinping is informed. P.A. Journalist and agencies Hong Kong stocks jumped 626 points as investors expect stronger measures to end the rout after reports that Chinese regulators planned to brief President Xi Jinping on financial markets at the following a series of measures introduced by officials, including a state fund's pledge to increase stock purchases. The Hang Seng Index jumped 4 percent to close at 16,136 points yesterday, the biggest intraday gain in more than six months. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.2 percent, while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 5.1 percent. Chinese tech giants led the rise in Hong Kong. Tencent jumped 4 percent, while Alibaba climbed 7.6 percent. Real estate developers also saw a rebound, with Longfor soaring more than 10 percent, the best performer among blue chips. Xi will meet with regulators led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission to discuss market conditions and the latest policy initiatives, Bloomberg reported. Although it is unclear whether further support measures will result from the meeting, traders remain hopeful. “The news that the country's number one is holding a meeting is an encouraging development because it shows that the fall is about to break the comfort level of the authorities,” said Li Weiqing, fund manager at JH Investment Management. “It makes me feel like they're doing everything they can other than calling the market. Now's the time to buy.” The news came after Central Huijin Investment, the unit that owns the Chinese government's stakes in major financial institutions, said it would continue to increase its holdings in more stock index funds to boost markets. The CSRC, for its part, announced that it would suspend brokerage activities of borrowing shares for lending purposes and capping the amount of so-called securities refinancing, in order to curb short selling . The watchdog will also ban securities lending to investors who sell stocks on the same day they purchased them and vow to crack down on illegal arbitrage using short selling. He pledged to make more efforts to direct long-term funds toward market entry. However, one risk for buyers is that the meeting fails to impress them. The battered market has seen multiple false dawns over the past year, with stimulus-fueled rallies lasting only a few days, while poor economic data and new political surprises hurt the market. trust. “Our view is that state support can indeed lead to a tactical rebound, but we are not sure that this can be enough for a sustainable recovery,” said Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestandard.com.hk/section-news/section/11/260235/Shares-soar-on-hopes-Xi-enters-picture The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos