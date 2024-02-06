Congress, AAP support Gujarat Assembly resolution hailing Narendra Modi for Ram temple event





The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat on Monday supported a resolution in the state Assembly, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Ram temple in Ayodhya. During the ongoing Budget session of the House on Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel moved a resolution expressing gratitude to Modi for fulfilling a “historic cultural duty that will be remembered for millennia”. We all know that thanks to a far-sighted Prime Minister, the dedicated Hindu community, who waited for over 500 years, was able to enshrine Ram Lalla in a grand temple in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said in his resolution. Patel said the people of Gujarat were emotional on January 22 when a son of Gujarat and former Leader of the House inaugurated the temple. It was the same Narendrabhai who acted as sarthi [charioteer] of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi rathyatra of Somnath in Ayodhya, Patel said. Senior Congress leader and Gujarat MP Arjun Modhwadia said the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989 had authorized the foundation stone laying ceremony at the site where the temple was erected. It is true that the final verdict on the Ram temple was given during the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, Modhwadia said. He was destined to take credit for it and the consecration took place in his hands. But before that, a lot of work was done. Rajiv Gandhi was then Prime Minister. In 1986, the Ram Mandir locks were opened for the first time and the Chief Minister [of Uttar Pradesh] was Vir Bahadur Singh of the Congress and the Prime Minister was Rajiv Gandhi, he added. It was Rajiv Gandhi who, in 1989, after obtaining blessings from Devraha Baba and Swarupanand Saraswati, authorized the laying of stones. [of the temple]he added. He added: In 1993, when Babri Masjid was demolished, [then prime minister] Narsimha Rao acquired and reserved 60 acres of land for the construction of the temple. After the struggle of countless people and the wishes of countless people, this temple was built. We are all happy about it. The Ram temple is being built on the site of the razed Babri Mosque. The Babri Mosque was demolished by the RSS and BJP mob on December 6, 1992, as they claimed that it stood at the place where the Ram was born. Umesh Makwana of the Aam Aadmi Party also welcomed the resolution on behalf of his party and suggested that a hospital and college be constructed on the temple campus.

