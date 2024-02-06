The Guardian's view on Pakistan elections and Imran Khan: the army wins again | Editorial





If anyone had any doubt about what was behind the multiple convictions of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the timing was designed to dispel them. He was already behind bars and barred from running in Thursday's election. Then, last Tuesday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for disclosing official secrets. Last Wednesday, he was sentenced to an additional 14 years for corruption linked to the sale of state gifts. This weekend, he and his wife were each sentenced to seven years in prison in a case related to their marriage, which the verdict declared un-Islamic, hammering home the message to those still considering voting for presidential candidates. its Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. (PTI).

The postponement of the election suggests the military is reasonably confident it has met Mr Khan's challenge, even though he remains Pakistan's most popular politician. The elections are welcome in a country that has spent half its life under direct military rule. But no elected prime minister has served a full term, and at best the generals have simply retreated to the sidelines. In 2022, the outgoing army chief acknowledged his constant interference.

He swore it wouldn't interfere again. But since his speech shortly after Mr Khan's ouster in a confidence vote widely seen as orchestrated by the military, other PTI leaders have also been jailed or pressured to leave the party. Supporters were arrested and harassed. Thousands of candidates have had their applications rejected. The authorities stripped the PTI of its electoral symbol, the cricket bat, essential in a country where 40% of the population is illiterate. The media was largely banned from mentioning Mr Khan.

The 71-year-old came to power thanks to the favors of the army. His failings in office included growing authoritarianism and poor economic performance. But it was once he angered the generals that the die was cast. He was ousted and accused, just as Nawaz Sharif had been before him. Mr Sharif is now expected to become prime minister for the fourth time. As Mr Khan fell from grace, Mr Sharif returned from exile, with his corruption convictions overturned and his lifetime ban on political office removed. The scion of another political dynasty is also in the running: Benazir Bhutto's son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, of the Pakistan People's Party.

The relative calm seen in recent months compared to the violent protests that greeted Mr. Khan's arrest last year reflects the crackdown on his supporters. Many may not bother to vote in an election where expectations are so low. But without credible results, the risk of unrest persists.

The bigger problem is that more military interference will not help Pakistan. Its 230 million citizens have seen unemployment, inflation and poverty rise due to poor governance as well as the pandemic and devastating floods. Its foreign debt has ballooned. The security crisis has worsened significantly since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan: nearly 1,000 people died in attacks in border areas last year.

Mr. Sharif, seen as relatively economically competent, may be able to resolve some of these problems. But the army already seems to be setting milestones. Political polarization, dysfunctional institutions and pressure from the military cannot solve Pakistan's problems. As long as generals decide who wins and how they govern, they will be the real victors.

