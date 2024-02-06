Donald Trump loses his claim for “absolute immunity”





A federal appeals court ruled today that former President Donald Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution for his actions following the 2020 presidential election, upholding the basic principle that no American is above the law.

We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power: the recognition and implementation of election results, says the unanimous, unsigned opinion of the D.C. Circuit Courts.

It's the kind of decision that might have seemed superfluous not so long ago: Essential ideas about American government have long assumed that the president, like any other citizen, can be punished for committing crimes. Although the court makes it explicit and clears the way (for now) to pursue charges against Trump for attempted election subversion, it is a sign of the country's fragility that the issue has even been debated at all.

Since Special Counsel Jack Smith filed charges in June 2023 related to Trump's administrative coup, the former president has sought to deflect or, at the very least, delay his trial in the matter. He hopes that if he is re-elected, he can overturn the case; If the trial were held sooner, polls suggest a conviction would pose a major obstacle to his re-election.

At first, Trump argued that he could not be prosecuted. Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the trial, rejected his request; Trump then appealed. Among other arguments, his lawyers claimed that his actions after the election were part of his official duties as president. Established law says presidents are immune from civil suits related to their official duties, and Trump wanted the court to extend that protection to criminal cases. Trump also argued that a former president could not be criminally prosecuted unless he had already been impeached and convicted by Congress. (Trump was impeached after the January 6 insurrection, but the Senate did not convict in part because many senators concluded they had no jurisdiction over a former president at the time.)

Oral arguments last month suggested the court was skeptical of Trump's claims. Under questioning by Judge Florence Pan, Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer, acknowledged that, according to his arguments, a president could order the military to assassinate a political rival and get away scot-free if the Senate did not did not condemn him.

Many of Trump's legal arguments in recent years have taken the form of dilation rather than persuasion, with judges easily poking holes in his lawyers' arguments like this one. In today's ruling, the court rejected arguments made by Trump's lawyers against him.

For example, in concluding that a former president was not immune from prosecution unless first impeached and convicted, the court noted that during President Trump's 2021 impeachment proceedings for incitement of insurrection, his lawyer argued that instead of post-presidential impeachment, the appropriate vehicle for investigation, prosecution and punishment is Article III courts, as [w]We have a judicial process and an investigative process from which no former public servant is immune.

The court also rejected the idea that Trump cannot be sued for official actions using his own brief. He agrees that if he had been convicted by the Senate in this impeachment trial, he would not be immune from prosecution for the official acts at issue here. Thus, it admits that a president can be prosecuted for official acts in the broad sense, such as those alleged in the indictment, in certain circumstances, that is to say following a conviction in impeachment.

In summary, today's decision is a resounding legal defeat for Trump and encouraging for the rule of law. Trump will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, although proceedings so far give him little hope that the justices will rule differently from the lower court.

But Trump can still win while losing. Chutkan said last week that the trial would not begin on March 4, as previously planned, citing the expected appeals court ruling. Every delay increases the chances that Trump won't get a verdict before Election Day. Federal judges can rule that Trump is not immune from prosecution, and that is true in law. But in practice, a second-term President Trump could ensure the opposite.

