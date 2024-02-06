Pakistan's political dynasties fight for control in Imran Khan's absence The Irish Times





Pakistan's main political dynasties are poised to regain control of the government in elections this week after authorities crushed the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggering one of the worst unrest in the recent history of the country.

Thursday's general elections will pit the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile, against his political descendant Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris, Party of the Pakistani People (PPP). ).

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also fielding candidates. But the former cricket stars' populist party has been severely weakened by a crackdown by the military, which controls many political decisions behind the scenes in the nuclear-armed country of 240 million people, after Khan led a virulent campaign against the generals.

If there were to be free and fair elections, Imran Khan would win by an overwhelming majority, said Azeem Ibrahim, director of the New Lines Institute think tank in Washington and a former adviser to Khan, who said the election was due to the erosion of democracy and the army further consolidating its power.

Khan, who was impeached by Parliament in a vote of no confidence in 2022 and was widely seen as the favorite to return to power, was sentenced last week to three multi-year prison terms for allegations ranging from leak of state secrets to illegal marriage.

Raoof Hasan (right), central information secretary of convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party, at a press conference in Islamabad. Photograph: Sohail Shahzad/EPA

He denies all charges against him, but remains in prison and cannot contest the vote on another corruption charge. Authorities also arrested hundreds of PTI leaders and their supporters and effectively banned the party from openly campaigning.

In contrast, Sharif, who was convicted of corruption in 2018 and who analysts say is most likely to lead the next government, has seen his own legal problems eased thanks to favorable court rulings.

Last month, the Supreme Court overturned a lifetime ban on people with criminal convictions from running in elections, a move widely seen as paving the way for Sharif's return to power.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has had his legal troubles put to rest thanks to favorable court rulings. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images

Analysts warned that the pre-election maneuvers amounted to one of the most overt manipulations of Pakistani politics by the military in years and risked increasing support for Khan while leaving the new government unpopular and weakened before he has no chance of taking office.

There is a trust deficit, polarization and there is already a widespread view that the process is flawed and there is no transparency, said Huma Baqai, a Karachi-based political commentator.

Pakistan's caretaker government, in power since August to oversee the vote, has defended the preparations, with Information Minister Murtaza Solangi vowing on Saturday to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections.

The PML-N and PPP constitute a political old guard that dominated Pakistani politics before the rise of Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 until his removal in 2022.

The two established parties then formed an unpopular coalition government led by Sharif's brother Shehbaz, which was plagued by PTI-led protests and an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and an erosion of living standards. .

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, gestures during an election rally in Karachi. Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, hopes to become the country's leader for the first time after serving as foreign minister under the recent coalition.

Data on national public opinion is scarce, but a December Gallup Pakistan survey in Punjab, the country's largest province, found that 34 percent of respondents planned to vote for the PTI. Support for the PML-N, however, rose to 32 percent, from 24 percent in March. The PPP was at the forefront in the small province of Sindh.

Whoever comes to power next will face a formidable to-do list. Pakistan narrowly avoided default last year thanks to a $3 billion (2.8 billion) emergency bailout loan from the IMF in June.

But that program will end in April, meaning the new government will quickly have to turn to the IMF for additional support, which will likely depend on unpopular austerity measures.

Such measures, analysts say, would require a popular mandate, something the upcoming elections are unlikely to provide.

One party is completely driven out. The others say what they said before. They have nothing new to offer, said Jamil Khan, a farmer from Punjab province. Elections will only give power back to politicians who abuse it. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024

