In Modis' constituency, Varanasi, India's next temple-mosque dispute explodes | Religious news

Varanasi/Bengaluru, India A festive atmosphere has taken over Varanasi, one of the holiest cities in Hinduism located on the banks of the Ganga River.

It was the week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new temple of the Hindu deity Ram, where the 16th-century Babri Masjid once stood, in the city of Ayodhya, 200 km to the north.

In Varanasi, the streets and boats on the river were adorned with saffron flags bearing illustrations of Ram. Outside Varanasi's famous and historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the smell of burning camphor and the sound of Indian classical music hung in the air as pilgrims flocked in large numbers to the temple to offer their prayers.

But nearby, to the west of the temple, the carnival spirit was replaced by a strict and somber atmosphere, with barricades and police saluting the crowds.

The officers were guarding the Gyanvapi Mosque, believed to have been built on the ruins of a 16th-century Kashi Vishwanath temple demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669.

While the partially ruined Kashi Temple has been rebuilt and sits next to the Gyanvapi Mosque, Hindu supremacist groups have been trying to reclaim the mosque for decades.

In May 2022, some Hindu patrons approached the local court in Varanasi seeking permission to worship in the mosque complex after a court-ordered video investigation revealed that a Shivling, a symbol of Hindu deity Shiva, had been found near the wuzukhana, a well used by Muslim devotees at the mosque.

This matter gained momentum in January this year when an investigation by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), among others, revealed that a large Hindu temple existed at the site before the mosque and that sculptures Hindu deities were also present in the caves. of the mosque.

A few days later, on January 31, Judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha of the Varanasis Local Court issued an order allowing Hindus to pray in the basement of the mosque, a section that had been closed for security reasons.

The Varanasi District Court today made history with Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Jain representing the Hindu side. said in an article on X.

A day later, videos and images began appearing on social media showing a priest offering prayers to Hindu deities inside the mosque's basement.

#WATCH A priest offers prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' inside the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, after the district court's ruling. Visuals confirmed by Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case pic.twitter.com/mUB6TMGpET ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, the committee managing the Gyanvapi Mosque, has rejected the local courts' order and is expected to challenge the case in the Allahabad High Court in the town of Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, on February 6.

It seems the justice system is against Muslims, Rais Ahmad Ansari, a lawyer representing the Muslim side in Varanasi, told Al Jazeera.

Even amid increased momentum by India's Hindu supremacist movement to target mosques, often facilitated by government authorities, a centuries-old mosque was razed in New Delhi last week, the case involving the Gyanyavi structure takes on deep political significance. Varanasi is the constituency of Modi, who leads the country's Hindu-majority Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but has nonetheless built strong relationships with presidents and ministers in Western liberal democracies.

India will vote in the general elections which are expected to be held between March and May.

You can feel a Hindu vibe all around you

Although the court order has not sparked any violence or communal riots, there is a sense of anxiety in the city's Muslim neighborhoods, according to lawyer Ansari.

Muslim-owned stores closed after the [January 31] audience fearing a dispute. Friday prayer [prayers] was also met by a heavy security presence as hundreds of people gathered outside the Gynavapi Mosque to offer prayers. There is a sense of anxiety in the mind of every Muslim, he said.

The situation is still peaceful in Varanasi. But this peace seems difficult, he added.

Meanwhile, some news channels in the country hailed the local court order and the start of prayers in the mosque as a big victory for Hindus, a sentiment shared by several Hindus in Varanasi.

We plan to visit the site and watch the priest perform rituals at the mosque as soon as we finish our exams, Ayush Akash and Harshit Sharma, two 21-year-old political science students at Hindu University, told Al Jazeera of Banaras (BHU). .

Nita*, a Hindu devotee of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was also keen to pray at the temple.

We feel good about it [court ruling]. If we are allowed to visit and pray, we will go. When Hindus pray in Varanasi, they have their own places of worship. My brother is a priest and can only worship in his temple. But if the priest allows us to enter Gyanvapi, we will surely go there, she told Al Jazeera.

People here have gone crazy ever since the Ayodhya temple was inaugurated, Nita said.

You can feel a Hindu vibe all around you on the streets. It has never been like this before, but everyone is happy with the things that are happening and the fact that the Gyanvapi is a Hindu temple, she added.

BHU's Akash pointed out that people of all religions in Varanasi have been coexisting peacefully for years and are mature enough not to rise up over the temple-mosque conflict.

It might appear that Hindus are in power, and yes, some Muslims might be unhappy with the local courts' decision regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque. But in this city, even if ideologies differ, that does not stop Hindu-Muslim friendship. This is what the real Varanasi is like, he says.

All about politics

Since Modi came to power in 2014, critics and rights groups have accused his government of encouraging or facilitating the rise of Hindu supremacy, while instances of discrimination and violence against Muslims who represent the largest religious minority in the country have multiplied.

Hindu nationalist groups have also increasingly launched or intensified legal campaigns against centuries-old mosques, claiming they were built on the remains of Hindu shrines.

There is a slogan used by Hindu nationalists that says Ayodhya Jhaki hain, Kashi-Mathura Baki Hain,” said BHU’s Akash. Translated, the slogan says Ayodhya is just a preview, Kashi [Varanasi] and Mathura remain. This is a reference to how the 1992 demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was used by majority Hindu groups to seek similar actions with Mughal-era mosques in Varanasi and Mathura.

But right now, in Varanasi, the Gyanvapi affair is all about politics. It appears the local court has issued its decision in time for the next general election. I think the decision is to unite Hindus before the elections, he said.

Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, secretary of the Indian History Congress and professor of medieval history at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), shared a similar view but emphasized that this case was not about Ayodhya.

No one ever said that where the Gyanvapi Mosque is today, there was no temple. It is clear that there was a temple and it was demolished. You can even see it with the naked eye, Rezavi said.

Why the temple was destroyed is the point of contention since the way the story of the temple demolitions is currently presented is a false narrative.

Rezavi highlighted how the book Temple Desecration and Muslim States in Medieval India, written by American scholar Richard Eaton, explains that in pre-colonial India, each dynasty had a deity to whom they prayed. If the ruler of the dynasty was defeated and the kingdom was recaptured, then the deity and everything sacred to it, including the temple, was destroyed by the triumphant ruler.

This was an accepted practice among kings and is exactly what [the emperor] Aurangzeb did it. But why he demolished the Vishwanath temple and built the mosque is the subject of many theories, with some historians saying it was for religious reasons and others saying it was Aurangzeb's way of punish the Hindu family who had managed the mosque since they had helped the Hindu king. Shivaji escapes, he added.

What Aurangzeb did should be condemned. But he lived in a time when there was no constitution. We have an Indian constitution which guarantees certain rights to people. So I don't understand why the courts and the Prime Minister ignore this and commit a more heinous crime than Aurangzeb, Rezavi said.

Constitutionally, India is a secular state. The country also passed a law in 1991 called the Places of Worship Act, which prohibits the conversion of places of worship and emphasizes that their religious nature must be maintained.

But the final say on the mosque's future rests with the country's courts.

Abhishek Sharma, a devotee of the Kashi temple and coordinator of the Swagatam Kashi Foundation, told Al Jazeera that people in Varanasi believe in Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb, a metaphor for social harmony that refers to the mixing of the waters of the Ganga rivers and Yamuna.

We have always believed in living together in holiness. We pray that this peace will not be disturbed in any way, he said.

*Some names have been changed to protect identities.