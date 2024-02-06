George Soros' Son Alex Says Donald Trump 'Either Ends Up in Jail Or Ends Up in Power,' Among Other 2024 Election Predictions





At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros and president of the Open Society Foundations, made striking remarks about former President Donald Trump's influence on the Republican Party and its potential prospects.

According to Soros, Trump's control over the Republican Party is so strong that his political presence is inescapable, suggesting that Trump's future could either lead to incarceration due to his legal challenges or a return to power . Soros speculated that Trump could remain the Republican nominee for office in the future, highlighting the cyclical nature of his political influence.

Soros said the only way to escape Trump was for him to “end up in prison or end up in power.” Soros has previously commented on the sentiment surrounding the 2024 election, pointing out that Davos has already declared that Trump will be re-elected.

This comes at a time when Trump is leading in most polls. Trump won the 2016 election despite falling months behind in the polls against former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Nearly every poll conducted before the election predicted that Trump would lose.

Trump lost the 2020 election because all but two polls showed President Joe Biden the clear winner.

Soross' comments reflect Trump's unique position in American politics, where, despite numerous legal challenges, including four separate criminal cases totaling 91 crimes, his popularity in national polls remains intact. This phenomenon has given rise to discussions about Trump's ability to win the 2024 election, even as many business and political leaders in Davos expressed belief that Trump could outperform Biden.

Soros criticized Trump's impact on American democracy, suggesting that Trump's presidency has called into question the country's fundamental system of checks and balances. This criticism aligns with Soros' broader observations about the current political cycle, which he describes as dominated by Trump's enduring influence.

Soros' statements highlight the polarized nature of American political discourse and ongoing debates about the resilience of democracies in the face of such division. Soros' perspective, particularly given his position within the philanthropic sector and his family ties to George Soros, offers a unique perspective on the potential future of American politics as the 2024 elections approach.

