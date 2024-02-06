Politics
Wall Street drifts in mixed trading as bond market calms
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting in mixed trading Tuesday as the bond market calms after sharp swings.
The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading, a day after falling from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37 points, or 0.4%, as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.4%.
Stocks have been under some pressure recently as clues continue to come in that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to make interest rate cuts as quickly as traders had hoped. THE the economy has remained remarkably strong, even though the Fed raised rates to slow it down and bring down inflation. This has prompted some predictions of an initial easing of rates starting in March and lasting through the summer.
If easing short-term interest rates don't boost stock prices, one would hope that healthy corporate profits will.
GE Healthcare Technologies was one of the best performers on the S&P 500 and rose 12.4% after reporting healthier-than-expected earnings and revenue.
Palantir Technologies, one of the companies sparking a frenzy on Wall Street over artificial intelligence technology, jumped 30% after its latest quarter results roughly matched analysts' expectations.
Music streaming and podcast platform Spotify jumped 3.4% after reporting stronger-than-expected growth in its subscriber base, although its revenue missed analysts' targets.
They helped offset the 10.2% drop in FMC, whose products help protect crops. The company's profits and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts, partly because of drought in Brazil.
Fiserv was another latecomer. The payments and fintech company fell 2.6% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell just short of analysts' expectations. Its profit nevertheless exceeded forecasts.
With earnings season halfway through, many heavyweights are still reporting this week, including CVS Health, The Walt Disney Co. and PepsiCo.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills has eased a little and has calmed down after its rise in recent days. It fell to 4.09% from 4.17% Monday evening.
Strong reports on the labor market, service sector and other sectors of the U.S. economy pushed yields higher, up from 3.88% at the start of the month.
While a delay in rate cuts hurts the stock market, especially after sky-high expectations for them were a major reason for a strong rally, the strong economic data also carries upside potential for investors. This should mean higher profits for companies.
Consider Wall Street's reaction to Friday's report that employers hired far more workers last month than expected. Investments tied to the S&P 500 initially fell after the explosive data was released, but the index climbed throughout the day to close at a record high.
This could indicate that the market is “getting used to the idea that good news is, in fact, good, and perhaps less dependent on rate cuts,” according to UBS strategists led by Maxwell Grinacoff. But they recognize that stocks considered lower quality don't reap as much profit.
In overseas stock markets, Chinese indices rose following the latest measures announced to support some of the world's worst-performing markets. Investors are hoping for even more action from the government.
Stocks jumped 4% in Hong Kong and 3.2% in Shanghai, although they both remain down more than 5% for the young year so far. Concerns about a weak economic recovery and turmoil in the real estate sector weighed on Chinese stocks.
Stocks were mixed and moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia and Europe.
In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.7% after the actions of energy giant BP jumped following its latest earnings report.
___
AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.
|
