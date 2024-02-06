Millions of survivors of the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes remain destitute and traumatized

On the first anniversary of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, millions of survivors remain destitute and traumatized while still waiting for the promised aid they desperately need, the UN and humanitarian organizations say.

A year after a series of earthquakes killed 50,000 people in Turkey and 5,900 people in Syria, thousands of families have yet to heal from the consequences of the devastation, Martin Griffiths, deputy secretary-general, said on Tuesday of Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. .

Survivors live with the loss and trauma of those terrible days, he said. As I have seen first-hand in both countries, entire communities have lost their homes and thousands of buildings have been razed, and schools, hospitals, mosques and churches have been destroyed or damaged.

Turkey is in one of the most seismically active regions in the world.





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government said hundreds of thousands of new homes would be built in the wake of the quake, but so far only a fraction has been built.

Two consecutive 7.8 magnitude earthquakes struck southeast Turkey and northwest Syria on the night of February 6, 2023, affecting more than 15 million people and leaving around 1.5 million homeless.

Most of the razed buildings remain in a state of disrepair and hundreds of thousands of homeless people live in temporary shelters or tents.

The plight of millions of displaced people and their hosts has deteriorated, said Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN refugee agency UNHCR. Mantoo noted that in northwest Syria alone, more than 40,000 people remain displaced by the earthquake and are residing in 70 temporary reception centers.

Of the 3.4 million refugees hosted by Turkey, Mantoo said, around 1.75 million live in the earthquake-devastated region, creating a huge burden for the refugees and their Turkish hosts.

With less money and growing needs, many Syrian refugees and others are resorting to survival strategies like cutting back on food spending and borrowing more.

The disaster also took a terrible toll on the mental and emotional well-being of a long-suffering population, she said.

The World Health Organization reports that the disaster has wreaked havoc on the economies of Turkey and Syria, in addition to affecting the well-being of many of these citizens.

Health needs remain immense a year later as many people still suffer from physical and mental trauma, said Tarik Jasarevic, a WHO spokesperson.

The consequences of a disaster of this magnitude will last for many years and, a year later, the suffering of the population continues. Many people continue to live in temporary shelters, facing loss and mental trauma, he said. He stressed the importance of international support to help these deprived communities recover from the ongoing disaster and receive healthcare and other much-needed services.





The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recognizes that much greater international support is needed to meet the urgent humanitarian and reconstruction needs of millions of earthquake survivors.

The IFRC reports that thousands of Turkish and Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers responded quickly to both disasters, reaching and providing aid to 10.5 million earthquake victims in Turkey and 3.5 million in Syria.

A year later, the needs of people affected by one of the deadliest natural disasters of the century remain persistent, said Jessie Thomson, head of the IFRC delegation in Turkey.

Speaking from the capital Ankara, she told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that despite this astonishing progress and the scale of the response so far, the long road to recovery remains persistent.

Those affected now need our unwavering support to rebuild their businesses, regain lost livelihoods and begin the slow return to normal, she said.

Now is not the time to cut spending. In fact, we need to redouble our efforts, she said, adding that the International Federation's $575 million appeal for Turkey and Syria was seriously underfunded.

Mads Brinch Hansen, head of the IFRC delegation in Syria, said Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers provided a humanitarian lifeline to millions of earthquake survivors.

We have provided more than 23 million humanitarian services and continue to distribute relief items and build the resilience of families in earthquake-affected areas, displaced people across the country and their host communities, a- he declared, speaking from Damascus.

Today, the immediate response to the earthquake may be over, but the emergency remains, he said.

Funding to Syria has declined over the past five years, and we expect it to continue to decline, he said. Given that there are many other problems in the world right now, I fear that Syria has become a somewhat forgotten crisis.