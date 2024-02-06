Trump denied immunity in 2020 election interference case





WASHINGTON (AP) A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can be tried on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, flatly rejecting the former president's claims that he was shielding it from prosecution while paving the way for additional challenges that could further delay the case.

The ruling is important not only because it flatly rejects Trump's new immunity claims, but also because it breathes new life into historic lawsuits that had been frozen for weeks while the court considered the appeal. Yet the month-long gap between when the court heard arguments and when it issued its decision has already created uncertainty about the trial's schedule in a busy election year, with the judge overseeing the case having canceled the original date of March 4 last week.

Trump's team has vowed to appeal, which could delay the case for weeks or months, especially if the Supreme Court agrees to take it up. The appeals panel, which included two appointees of President Joe Biden and a Republican-appointed judge, gave Trump a week to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

The eventual trial date carries huge political ramifications, with special counsel Jack Smith's team hoping to take Trump to court this year and the Republican frontrunner seeking to delay it until after the November election. If Trump were to defeat Biden, he could presumably try to use his position as head of the executive branch to order a new attorney general to dismiss the federal cases he faces or could potentially seek a pardon for himself.

Tuesday's unanimous decision is the second time since December that the justices have found that Trump can be prosecuted for actions taken at the White House and in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The opinion, which was expected given the skepticism with which the panel greeted the Trump team's arguments, was blunt in its rejection of Trump's unprecedented assertion that former presidents have absolute immunity for actions that fall within their official duties.

For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, the court wrote. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.

The justices said the public interest in criminal liability outweighs the potential risks of paralyzing presidential action, rejecting the contention that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would prevent recognition of election results or would violate citizens' right to vote.

We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever, the judges wrote.

A Trump spokesperson said Tuesday that Trump would appeal the decision in order to save the presidency and the Constitution. And in an article on Truth Social after the decision was released, Trump insisted that a president must have full immunity in order to function properly and do what needs to be done for the good of our country.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit took center stage in the immunity dispute after the Supreme Court said in December that it was at least temporarily staying out, rejecting a request from the Smiths team to quickly take up the matter and issue a speedy decision. . But the high court could still decide whether to pursue an appeal from Trump.

There is no timetable for the Supreme Court to act, but the justices will likely seek Smith's advice before deciding whether to uphold court rulings against the former president. If the court declines to consider the appeal, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan may resume the trial.

If, on the other hand, the Supreme Court grants Trump's request, any timetable it establishes would determine how long the trial could be delayed. If the court grants Trump's request without expediting the appeal process, Trump would likely have until early May to need to file his full appeal. But judges could set much quicker deadlines to reach a final decision.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that presidents are exempt from civil liability for official acts, and Trump's lawyers have argued for months that this protection should also be extended to criminal prosecutions.

They said the actions Trump was accused of in his failed bid to cling to power after his 2020 election defeat, including harassing his vice president into refusing to certify the election results, were all from the outer perimeter of the president's official acts.

But Smith's team said no such immunity existed in the U.S. Constitution or in previous cases and that, in any case, Trump's actions were not part of his official duties.

Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, rejected Trump's arguments in a December opinion that the president's office does not confer a lifetime pass out of prison.

Trump's lawyers then turned to the Washington DC appeals court, but Smith asked the Supreme Court to intervene first, hoping to get a quick, final decision and preserve the date of the trial of March 4. The High Court rejected the application, leaving the matter to the Court of Appeal.

The case was argued before Judges Florence Pan and J. Michelle Childs, appointed by Biden, a Democrat, and Karen LeCraft Henderson, who was appointed to the bench by President George HW Bush, a Republican.

The justices made clear their skepticism of Trump's claims during last month's arguments, when they bombarded his lawyer with questions and posed a series of extreme hypotheses to test his legal theory of immunity, including whether a president who ordered Marine commandos to assassinate a political rival could be prosecuted.

Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer, said yes, but only if the president had first been impeached and convicted by Congress. This view was consistent with the team's position that the Constitution did not permit the prosecution of ex-presidents who had been impeached and then acquitted, such as Trump.

The case in Washington is one of four lawsuits Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House. He faces federal charges in Florida for illegally storing classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a case that was also brought by Smith and is scheduled for trial in May.

He is also charged in state court in Georgia with conspiring to overturn the 2020 elections in that state and New York over secret payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels. He has denied any wrongdoing.

