Tripura CM Saha vows to continue efforts to strengthen health infrastructure, ET HealthWorld





Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the state government was constantly working towards improving health infrastructure and was set to launch the state's own Jan Arogya Yojana. State, by aligning with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). ) which aims to provide health insurance coverage to all sections of the population of the State in saturation mode, thereby ensuring the security of their healthcare needs. Saha highlighted these initiatives by participating in the inauguration program of the new office building of the National Dental Commission and laying the foundation stone of four nursing colleges in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as as Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi. The Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art building of the National Dental Commission is a historic event which reflects the commitment of our government led by visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to usher in transformative reforms in the dental sector. health. “This new building is not just a bricks and mortar structure; it demonstrates our commitment to providing a working environment conducive to the effective functioning of the Council and effectively managing the current workload,” he said. declared. He said the state government was continuously striving to bring excellence in health infrastructure and health education sector. “Recently, we established the only dental college in the state. The Government Dental College, Agartala started its session with 50 student capacity and with all nine dental specialty departments functional. The methods of Modern teaching facilities have been supplemented by the installation of high-level technical equipment in classrooms and laboratories. My state government's engagement in the health sector is primarily focused on reducing the infrastructural bottlenecks that the state public has been facing for many years. The decision to create 100 new health centers demonstrates our commitment,” he said. He also informed that the state government had recently revamped the largest referral hospital in the state and increased the number of beds for patients by up to almost 200 percent. “My government in Tripura will soon launch the state's own Jan Arogya Yojana, in line with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB – PMJAY), to ensure security of health insurance coverage to all segments of the population of the state. in saturation mode,” Saha said. Expressing his gratitude, Saha said that today's events aim to usher in a new era in dental education and healthcare. Join the community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and analysis.

Download the ETHealthworld app Get real-time updates

Save your favorite articles

Scan to download the app







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/tripura-cm-saha-vows-to-make-continued-efforts-to-boost-health-infrastructure/107459288 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos