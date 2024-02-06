Matt Gaetz leads Republican resolution declaring Donald Trump did not engage in insurrection





WASHINGTON Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) want Congress to declare former President Donald Trump innocent of engaging in insurrection.

Gaetz and 62 House Republicans introduced a symbolic resolution simply declaring that Trump has not engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

It's the latest effort by Republicans to whitewash Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which included sending a mob of his supporters to the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the vote's outcome. More than 1,200 people have been charged for attacking police and ransacking the building.

The House impeached Trump shortly after the attack for inciting insurrection. He was acquitted by the Senate.

The House resolution comes as the Supreme Court considers whether state officials can exclude Trump from the ballot for engaging in an insurrection. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, adopted after the Civil War, prohibits anyone from serving in the federal government if they took the oath of office and then engaged in insurrection.

The insurrection case is separate from Trump's various criminal cases, which include charges related to the riot, such as obstructing an official proceeding.

Republicans said Tuesday that because Trump has not been charged with insurrection, he cannot be barred from appearing on state ballots. Experts believe the court will likely side with the Trump campaign.

Republicans also downplayed the significance of the riot, saying Trump urged his supporters to be peaceful while ignoring Trump's statements that people should fight like hell.

President Trump and his supporters have been vilified for doing nothing but exercising their First Amendment rights, said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.).

We would call what happened that day a Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol, said Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.).

Gaetz and many other lawmakers have insinuated that informants or FBI agents manipulated the crowd. Gaetz on Tuesday again highlighted the possibility that the FBI influenced events, but did not say so outright.

There were people who were violent during that riot, he said, and they shouldn't have been, but that's a very different thing than declaring that President Trump is engaged in an insurrection.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/matt-gaetz-leads-republican-resolution-183552409.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos