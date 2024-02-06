Chinese Stocks Jump After Beijing Announces New Measures and Xi Jinping's Intervention – Alibaba Gr Holding (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)





Chinese stock markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday after promises of support from the government and government agencies following recent market routs that sent several major indexes to five-year lows. At the close in China, the main indices were all up significantly. THE Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 4%, with index heavyweights like JD.com J.D. And Ali Baba BABA both almost 8% higher. The biggest winner was a struggling real estate company Longfor Properties LGFRYup 10.1%. Mohamed El-Eriansenior economic advisor to Allianz, said on Xformerly known as Twitter, Tuesday: Major indexes jumped higher today on signs of growing government concern over the negative effects on confidence and the economy of recent market shocks. It has been repeatedly reported in recent trading sessions that mainland China's stock markets have lost around $6 trillion over the past three years. But the wave of selling intensified as foreign investors fled the market, leaving domestic investors with little choice but to sell too. Indeed, in December alone, global funds sold approximately $2 billion worth of stocks, according to to Bloomberg data, and that likely increased in January given the intensity of the stock market rout in the first month of 2024. Mainland China stocks outperform Tuesday's glimmer of hope pushed mainland stocks even higher than the Hang Seng Index, with the CSI1000a broad composite of stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, finishing up 7%. THE iShares MSCI China ETF MCHIa U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund that holds Chinese stocks, rose 1.3% Monday and 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday. Also Read: Alibaba Earnings: Can Q4 Results Be a Pivot Point for Beleaguered Investors? After markets closed on Monday, several reports indicated that the government and its agencies were taking steps to consolidate stock markets and make them more attractive to foreign investors. China's securities regulator said it would encourage institutional investors to increase their stock purchases. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it is urging long-term funds to resume purchases, while calling on listed companies to launch share buyback programs. Every effort will be made to maintain stable market operations, the regulator said in a statement. Steps to allow foreign buyers deeper access to stocks they previously could not own, such as manufacturing sector stocks, were underway, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. And several sources have reported that the president Xi Jinping was to meet with market officials and experts to discuss recent market losses and what can be done to support stocks. Small-cap concerns remain The promises followed moves in recent days to stop the selloff by limiting investors' ability to sell stocks. A complete ban on stock lending for short selling purposes was also enacted. But investors remain concerned about small-cap stocks, which saw the bulk of the selling. They fear that government and fund efforts to resume buying will focus on large-cap stocks and that small-cap stocks will continue to be sold off. Much of the recent weakness has been concentrated in small-cap Chinese stocks. Markets are looking for signs that Xi is committed to supporting these small caps. Until then, we expect volatility to remain high, said Kobeissi's Letter on X. Read now: China market rout continues, with small caps feeling the pain despite Beijing's intervention Photo via Shutterstock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/markets/asia/24/02/36953993/china-stocks-surge-after-beijing-announces-new-measures-xi-jinping-steps-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

