Pakistan holds elections without Imran Khan





Resigned by the absence of the country's most popular politician, Pakistanis will vote in elections on Thursday to choose their next government. Imran Khan, a former cricket star and prime minister, has been convicted of charges widely seen as trumped up by Pakistan's powerful military and banned from holding public office. Although Pakistan is officially a democratic republic, its military plays an outsized role in the country's politics, holding elections in favor of its preferred leaders.

We asked Eurasia Groups Rahul Bhatia and Pramit Pal Chaudhuri to explain.

What is the reason for the crackdown on Khan and his party?

Since Pakistan's independence in 1947, the military has directly ruled the country for about three decades, while taking charge from behind the scenes most of the time. He had previously favored Khan and his populist Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, hoping they would serve as a counterweight to Pakistan's two traditional parties, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party ( PPP). These two parties had cooperated to restore civilian-led democracy to the country in 2008, and the military viewed them as a threat to its pre-eminence.

While the military helped secure the PTI's victory in 2018, Khan quickly fell out with his benefactors. Four years into his term, Khan was removed from office by a vote of no confidence after the military grew tired of his mismanagement of the economy, his foreign policy mistakes and his interference in military affairs. But Khan refused to go quietly and launched a street campaign against the new government. The situation worsened in May 2023, when Khan's arrest on corruption charges prompted his supporters to take to the streets and attack military installations across the country, including the army headquarters. This was too much for the military, which began to systematically repress Khan and his party through a campaign of extrajudicial detentions, harassment and intimidation.

How will the repression affect the elections and their results?

The military crackdown has forced the PTI to fight for its survival. More than 10,000 PTI leaders and workers have been arrested since May 2023. Its leader, Khan, has been jailed for leaking classified information and illegally selling state gifts; he is banned from holding public office for ten years. Pakistan's Election Commission banned most PTI candidates from contesting the elections and stripped the party of its electoral symbol. This is particularly damaging as 40% of the Pakistani electorate is semi-literate, making it difficult for many PTI supporters to identify their candidates.

Meanwhile, authorities have removed legal obstacles that prevented Nawaz Sharif, another former prime minister who fell out with the military during a previous term, from running for office. His PML-N should now easily obtain a parliamentary majority. Although Khan is Pakistan's most popular politician, the PTI will struggle to secure more than a handful of seats in the 336-member National Assembly.

What explains Khan's enduring popularity?

A former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Khan was already a popular sporting icon before entering politics. A shrewd politician, he created a personality cult around himself by mobilizing Pakistan's new middle class, disillusioned with the country's political process and the establishment parties (PML-N and PPP). Additionally, his message of clean governance and criticism of the IMF, the United States, and even the military resonate with many urban poor who have been hit hard by high inflation and low economic growth . His popularity has increased further since he was removed from office and arrested.

Do you expect unrest from Khans supporters around the elections? Of a magnitude similar to that triggered by his arrest?

It is very unlikely that there will be large-scale protests similar to those in May 2023 following the election results. Despite Khan's popularity, his party's popularity appears to have fallen in recent times. Many voters appear resigned to the fact that the elections will be skewed in favor of the PTI, while Sharifs PML-N is gaining support in his native Punjab. Areas where the PTI remains popular, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab and some urban areas in the north, are likely to experience unrest. But Pakistani security forces should be able to deal with it without too many problems.

What challenges will the next government face?

Resolving economic woes—nearly 40 percent of Pakistanis live below the poverty line and inflation is around 30 percent—will be the government's next major challenge. To do this, he will need financial assistance. It will have to negotiate a new loan facility with the IMF. An agreement with the IMF has become a precondition for Pakistan's major external creditors, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to provide additional financial support.

A new deal with the IMF will force the government to undertake tough economic reforms, including tax hikes, privatizations of state-owned companies and financial and energy sector reforms. Although a Sharif-led government may be able to carry out this agenda to some extent, given the way the elections are rigged in its favor, it may lack the political capital to carry out this agenda or to manage street protests that may ensue. Overall, although a newly elected government will bring more stability to Pakistan, questions about its legitimacy will undermine its ability to govern.

Edited by Jonathan House, Editor-in-Chief at Eurasia Group

