Trump's request for immunity rejected by appeals court in 2020 election





Washington — A federal appeals court in Washington has ruled that former President Donald Trump is not entitled to broad immunity from federal prosecution, issuing a landmark ruling that would allow the criminal case against the former president involving the 2020 presidential election to move forward if the decision is confirmed. .

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in its opinion Tuesday that it upheld a lower court's ruling denying him absolute immunity from suit.

“For the purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump has become a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the panel, consisting of judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, wrote in his opinion. “But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.”

Trump will appeal the decision, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, although it is unclear whether he will ask the full Washington Circuit or the Supreme Court to review the decision. panel. The justices gave Trump until Feb. 12 to ask the nation's highest court to stay his ruling before it takes effect. Cheung said in a statement that special counsel Jack Smith's prosecution of Trump was unconstitutional and “threatens the foundation of our Republic.”

The D.C. Circuit's Trump immunity ruling

The three-judge panel first established in its 57-page opinion that it had jurisdiction to review the merits of Trump's appeal, addressing an issue raised in a friend-of-the-court brief filed by a liberal watchdog group in the case. .

On whether Trump is “categorically immune” from federal prosecution for any acts he committed within the “outer perimeter” of his duties while in office, the justices rejected the three reasons given by Trump for establishing broad protection for former presidents.

“The doctrine of separation of powers, as expounded in Marbury and its descendants, necessarily permits the judiciary to oversee federal criminal prosecutions of a former president for his official acts, because the fact of the prosecution means that the former President allegedly acted in defiance of the laws of Congress,” the panel wrote, referring to Marbury v. Madison, the landmark decision that established the principle of judicial review. “Although some discretionary actions may be exempt from judicial review, the structure of the Constitution states that the president is 'subject to the laws for his conduct' and 'may not, in his discretion', violate them.”

Trump, the judges said, allegedly violated criminal laws, so those actions were outside of his legal discretion. They warned that accepting Trump's legal argument would place those elected president beyond the reach of all three branches of government.

“Presidential immunity from federal indictment would mean that, as far as the president is concerned, Congress could not legislate, the executive could not prosecute, and the judiciary could not review,” concluded the committee. “We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.”

A law enforcement vehicle and barricades block the entrance to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC, January 9, 2024. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The justices wrote that the special prosecutor's allegations against the former president “constitute, if proven, an unprecedented attack on the structure of our government.” As such, they argue that immunizing him or any other president from prosecution would “further enlarge the presidential office.”

“We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would override the most fundamental check on executive power: the recognition and implementation of the results of elections,” the appeals court said. “We also cannot endorse his apparent assertion that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of citizens to vote and have their votes count.”

Trump had warned that allowing the prosecution of a former president risked deterring presidential action during his term in office and would result in harassing lawsuits. But the judges determined that the public and executive interest in criminal liability outweighed those risks.

“It would be a striking paradox if the President, who alone is vested with the constitutional duty to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed,' were the only officer capable of defying those laws with impunity,” the panel wrote.

Trump's immunity appeal

The Washington Circuit quickly considered Trump's appeal of a lower court ruling that also rejected his claims to absolute immunity. The three-judge panel's opinion came less than a month after hearing arguments in the case.

Smith had urged the Washington Circuit to expedite its review of the district court's order, warning that the trial originally scheduled to begin March 4 could not proceed until Trump's appeal is resolved. Last week, the judge delayed the start of the trial to allow the appeal process to proceed.

In August 2023, the former president was indicted on four counts stemming from an alleged attempt to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the Justice Department to pursue politically motivated charges against President Biden's main political rival. There is no evidence that Mr. Biden is involved in either of the two prosecutions brought against Trump by the special prosecutor.

Trump first raised his claim for presidential immunity in October, when he asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his criminal case in Washington, to dismiss the charges against him. The former president's lawyers said he could not be charged for acts he performed within the “outer perimeter” of his official duties, and argued that a president could only be prosecuted after having been impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump was impeached by the House on one charge of inciting insurrection following the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was later acquitted by the Senate.

The special prosecutor said Trump's alleged criminal actions — including pressuring the vice president to unilaterally reject states' electoral votes and arranging false slates of presidential electors in key states that he lost, according to the indictment – ​​were not his official duties, given that they were taken in his capacity as a White House candidate and involved private lawyers and campaign staff.

Chutkan rejected Trump's efforts to dismiss the indictment, saying he could not be immune from criminal prosecution after leaving office for alleged conduct that occurred while he was in the House White.

“Whatever immunities a sitting president may enjoy, the United States has only one chief executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifetime pass to 'get out of prison,'” she wrote in her December 1 press release. decision.

Trump, Chutkan concluded, “could be subject to federal investigation, indictment, prosecution, conviction and punishment for any criminal acts committed while in office.”

The D.C. Circuit hearing

The former president asked the D.C. Circuit to review Chutkan's ruling, and the three-judge panel expressed skepticism about his claim to broad immunity.

During oral arguments on January 9, which Trump attended, Pan, appointed by Mr. Biden, offered a series of extreme hypothetical scenarios involving a president's conduct to test the limits of Trump's immunity argument.

“You're saying a president could sell pardons, sell military secrets, order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival,” she told D. John Sauer, Trump's lawyer, during an exchange, referring to the elite Navy unit.

Sauer had argued that an indictment and conviction were necessary before a president could be criminally prosecuted.

Henderson, appointed by President George HW Bush, said it was “paradoxical” to say that Trump's constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully executed allows him to then violate the law.

Trump's assertion of complete immunity raises the unresolved question of whether a former president can face charges for actions taken while in office. The Supreme Court ruled in a 1982 decision that presidents have absolute immunity from civil suits arising from their conduct “within the 'outer perimeter' of their official duties.” But the nation's highest court has never decided whether that immunity extends to criminal prosecution after a president leaves office, and Trump is the first former president in the nation's history to be indicted.

Smith asked the Supreme Court last month to bypass the appeal court and decide the immunity issue, but the High Court refused to expedite the case.

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for media outlets including the Washington Examiner, the Daily Signal, and the Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American politics, with an emphasis on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

