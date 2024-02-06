Erdogan, Modi and Al Thani to join more than 25 world leaders at Dubai summit





More than 25 heads of state and government will be present at the 2024 edition World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai. These include Trkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Scheduled for February 12-14, 2024, the WGS adopted the theme Shaping the Governments of the Future. This year's edition will have Trkiye, India and Qatar as guests of honor. Read: WGS: a global community to shape the future of governments Best government practices in the spotlight Trkiye, India and Qatar will take center stage at the WGS as their representatives showcase their best practices in governance. Delegations from around the world will hear testimonies from invited countries on successful government experiences and development initiatives. Dubai expects more than 4,000 delegates from around the world, including leading leaders and experts. They also include representatives from more than 85 international and regional organizations and 120 government delegations. UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organization Mohammad Al Gergawi said welcoming Trkiye, India and Qatar as guests of honor this year demonstrates the deep and of the strategic partnership that the United Arab Emirates maintains with these nations. Al Gergawi noted that welcoming the three countries as guests of honor is part of the mission of the summit, as an influential platform, aimed at showcasing the development experiences of different governments and promoting the best practices for a better future for humanity. Importance of WGS Hosting such a large number of heads of state underlines the importance of the WGS as an international platform for cooperation. Over the years, it has paved the way for accelerating progress across the world. This year, the WGS focuses on six themes and hosts 15 global forums that will explore future strategies and major transformations in key sectors through 110 interactive dialogues. More than 200 distinguished speakers, including presidents, ministers and visionaries, will share their ideas at the summit. Additionally, more than 300 ministers are expected to attend 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions during the event. Shaping future governments Since its founding in 2013, WGS has championed the cause of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity. Previous editions of the event have served as a platform to inspire and enable excellence in government and public service among current and future generations of government leaders, civil servants and civil servants. For more miscellaneous news, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economymiddleeast.com/news/erdogan-modi-althani-dubai-wgs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos