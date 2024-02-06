UN rights body concerned over general harassment of Imran Khans PTI – The Diplomat





The United Nations human rights body on Tuesday expressed concern over systematic harassment against members of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party ahead of this week's parliamentary elections.

At a press conference in Geneva, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Pakistani authorities to ensure a completely free and fair voting process.

This follows complaints from the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of harassment and failure to hold rallies similar to those of the former ruling party and its candidate Nawaz Sharif. Authorities have denied these claims.

Khan was sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted in four cases and was disqualified. His party and supporters said the legal proceedings were punishment for his rhetoric against Pakistan's powerful military.

Just last week, Khan was sentenced to two prison terms in separate cases: 14 years for corruption and 10 years for leaking state secrets. Khan's lawyer, Babar Awan, told The Associated Press that the cases did not follow legal proceedings and were taken to court in an effort to remove the popular former prime minister before the election.

PTI chief Gohar Khan urged Imran Khan's supporters to still vote for the party, saying winning the elections was the best way to avenge him.

Throssell said the UN human rights body was troubled by the pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of PTI leaders and its supporters.

She said all eligible parties in Pakistan must be able to compete fairly.

Ahead of Thursday's parliamentary elections in Pakistan, we deplore all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to respect the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process, she said .

She said the upcoming elections are also a reminder of the obstacles faced by women and minority communities in Pakistan, particularly Ahmadis.

Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. In recent months, radical Islamic extremists have attacked their places of worship and even cemeteries. Ahmadis claimed that some of these attacks took place in the presence of police.

Throssell said he was concerned that some political parties were not meeting the legal quota of female representatives. Pakistan's Parliament reserves 22 percent of seats for women. She also said minorities having separate voter lists exposed them to violence.

On Tuesday, Acting Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz said all arrangements were in place to ensure free and fair elections despite a recent surge in militant attacks, adding that troops would be deployed in sensitive areas.

Campaigning is set to end at midnight local time on Tuesday, but candidates are still allowed to go door-to-door to get votes.

Pakistan has invited international observers to monitor the election, although some analysts say the credibility of the vote is at stake due to pre-election rigging and the rejection of candidacies by Khan's party.

Amnesty International, among several other human rights organizations, urged authorities to ensure uninterrupted access to the internet and digital communications platforms for everyone across the country after Ijaz said internet disruptions were possible in Thursday's elections if local authorities request it.

The internet is typically suspended in Pakistan to restrict communication between militants following attacks.

The vote comes as Pakistan is mired in political wrangling and an economic crisis gripping the country.

With Khan ruled out, there appears to be only one leading candidate for prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a three-time ex-prime minister who returned to the country and was absolved of his past convictions.

Sharif, along with his main competitor, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and leader of the Pakistan People's Party, addressed the rallies on Tuesday, making contradictory claims that their parties were expected to win the vote.

