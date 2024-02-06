Don't expect Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Donald Trump's January 6 cases





Ginni Thomas has engaged in numerous efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She even showed up at the rally that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol. And yet her husband, Clarence Thomas, does not seem to view this obvious conflict of interest as grounds to recuse himself from the Jan. 6 cases, one of the most important of which is scheduled to go before the Supreme Court this week.

Donald Trump is expected in the coming days to ask the high court to overturn the decision of the Colorado courts to exclude him from the ballot in the state, given his incitement to insurrection, a violation, they claim, of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The controversial case could have broad repercussions, not only in other states that have sought to make Trump ineligible for election, but also within the high court itself, which has been gripped by a legitimacy crisis in recent years .

This is the simplest recusal analysis case you can imagine, as judicial ethics expert James Sample told ABC News. The question is not whether or not Ginni Thomas should be allowed to engage in political advocacy. The question here is whether Clarence Thomas, when Ginni Thomas engages in this political advocacy, should be allowed to comment on the legitimacy or illegitimacy of that advocacy.

The answer would seem to be a resounding no. But, as in virtually every other matter related to Jan. 6, Thomas has given no indication that he will step down and his supporters have characterized his criticism as political in nature. I think there are people who would like Judge Thomas not to decide this case, and so they're going to attack him, Thomas' former clerk, Carrie Severino, president of the Conservative Crisis Network, told ABC News judicial.

Of course, concerns about Thomas' independence on this issue are legitimate. The appearance of a conflict of interest would be enough to fuel questions about the integrity of the courts. But Thomas' conflict goes beyond appearances: Your wife's activities raise serious questions about your ability to be or even appear impartial in any cases before the Supreme Court involving the 2020 election and the insurrection in Jan. 6, Hank Johnson and other House Democrats wrote to Thomas in December, referring to another case that is likely to end up before the justices: the question of whether Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution in the Jack Smith election subversion case.

A D.C. appeals court rejected that argument Tuesday, in a victory for Smith. But that issue is now expected to go before the Supreme Court, whose decision could determine whether the case moves forward before the November election. If you want to show the American people that the Supreme Court's recent Code of Conduct is worth more than the paper it is written on, Johnson and House Judiciary Democrats wrote in December, you must do the thing. honorable and recuse you. Given the way Thomas has addressed ethics issues in court so far, it's hard to imagine he will.

