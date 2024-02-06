



Imran Khan Reveals Ferrari Sale, Which Hit a Low in 2016: I Had to Fix It for My Daughter

Imran Khan stayed away from cinema for a while. As per reports, he is gearing up for an OTT comeback soon. However, recently he opened up about a tough time in 2016. He revealed that during that time he decided to take a break from his acting career because he felt he needed to work on himself -even. Imran shared that he wanted to be a better person, especially for his daughter, Imara.

Imran Khan did THIS for his daughter Imara

According to a Vogue India report, Imran sold his luxury Ferrari and even moved out of his Pali Hill bungalow. Imran also revealed that he wanted to “make amends” for his daughter. In the same interview, he said: “In 2016, I reached a low point where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that rewarded me financially, so at 30, I no longer had to worry about money. “At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited about it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and I thought, 'This is precious. It's something I take seriously. I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now I had to heal myself, be healthier and stronger for my daughter.

Imran on personal front The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor and his wife Avantika Malik are no longer together, but they are co-parents to their daughter Imara. Imran, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, is reportedly dating actor Lekha Washington. They are yet to comment on the same.

Imran on the professional front The actor rose to fame after his stint in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza. He has also worked in films like Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kidnap, among others. Katti Batti was last seen alongside Kangana Ranaut.

