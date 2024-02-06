Donald Trump suffers a blow during his fight with Jack Smith





Donald Trump received the biggest blow to his immunity argument yet after a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that he was not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes committed while he was at the White House.

The question of whether presidential immunity would protect Trump from federal charges stemming from the election interference case has been at the forefront of what is considered the most severe prosecution in the four criminal cases against the former president. In that case, Trump faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty to all the changes.

Tuesday's ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit clears the way for special prosecutor Jack Smith to move forward with his case accusing Trump of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The ruling also comes two days before Trump's lawyers argue before the Supreme Court that his actions through Jan. 6, 2021 — the day of the U.S. Capitol riot — should not disqualify him from running in the GOP primaries, where he is present. the favourite.

On Thursday, the justices will hear oral arguments in a major 14th Amendment case brought by a group of Colorado voters who are challenging Trump's candidacy in the presidential race. Trump makes the same argument that he is formally immune from legal challenge.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on January 17 in New York. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that he was not immune from prosecution in the special prosecutor's 2020 election interference case.

Tuesday's decision from the Washington DC appeals court was a unanimous decision by two Joe Biden appointees, Judges J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, and a George HW Bush appointee, Karen LeCraft Henderson.

“For purposes of this criminal case,” the ruling states, “former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was President is no longer valid. protects him against these prosecutions.”

Former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney Michael McAuliffe told Newsweek that Tuesday's ruling affirms “the fundamental principle that no one — not even the president — is above the law in our constitutional system.

“There is magic and grace when this principle is written on the page and included in a legally binding decision by a court,” McAuliffe said. “What happens next is critically important to preserving the ability of the justice system to move criminal proceedings forward.”

Trump could appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, setting a second meeting with the justices, or ask the federal appeals court to hear the case again, but this time by the full court in Washington, composed of 15 judges, in what is called an en banc review. The former president indicated he would appeal the decision shortly after it was announced, but did not provide details on what path he would take.

“President Trump respectfully disagrees with the D.C. Circuit's decision and will appeal in order to safeguard the presidency and the Constitution,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement Tuesday.

Cheung argued that if Trump is not granted immunity, “any future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party” and that no president will be able to carry out his official duties.

“Jack Smith's deranged prosecution of President Trump for his official presidential acts is unconstitutional under the doctrine of presidential immunity and the separation of powers. Prosecuting a president for official acts violates the Constitution and threatens the foundation of our Republic,” Cheung said.

McAuliffe said the appeals court decision not only offers “a substantial and detailed ruling rejecting the presidency's broad immunity from criminal liability” but also advances the argument that Trump's alleged crimes should be “addressed and resolved before the presidential election.

Updated 2/6/24, 1:41 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with comments from former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe.

